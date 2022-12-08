At the climactic moment of St. Edward's one-act "The Paper Bag Bandit Rides Again," two men burst onto the stage holding banana guns.
Backwards.
In another moment, a female character received an engagement Ring Pop. A saloon singer, Diamond Dolly Rhinestone, wailed an earsplitting two bars of "My Darling Clementine" before she was roundly booed by the cast. Nearly every principal male cast member at some point wore a paper bag with the center cut out over his head. Sheriff Buzz Saw had an oversized, and visibly wonky, gold star pinned to his vest.
St. Edward's one-act reveled in absurd imagery and seemed to want nothing more than to make the audience laugh.
It succeeded in more ways than one. In addition to putting on a genuinely fun play, the team from St. Edward made it to state with only approximately five weeks of rehearsal. The team started putting its show together onstage on Oct. 31, according to director Miranda Matchett. To put that timeframe in perspective, Norfolk held its one-act auditions the last week of August.
St. Edward has had a banner season, despite the late start: It took third at its conference competition and won districts. Last year, St. Edward didn't have a one-act team at all; lacking a coach, the school wasn't able to pull a show together with which to compete.
"Last year, we didn't go to state, I was very bummed about it, ’cause we've been to state since my freshman year," said St. Edward senior Madison Reeves, who played Martha Melonrind in the one-act. "One-act and speech are kind of (St. Edward's) thing … it's a huge part of our town, and it's really fun to show everyone that we're really good at this type of stuff."
This year, under the direction of Matchett in her first year of coaching, St. Edward made it all the way to state competition.
"We didn't do it last year, because we didn't have a coach," said Claire Tibor, a freshman who played Hedda Lettuce. "But then (we had) Miranda, our coach … we started way later than everybody else did. We did not expect to get this far, so we are very happy. She is a great coach. It's definitely a big deal."
"(Matchett) graduated when my class was freshmen and we had our old coach. He left a couple years ago. She came this year, we didn't have a coach a couple years ago," Madison Reeves added. "She came back, and we were like, OK, if it's Miranda, we can maybe try and get through this year and maybe pull out something good and try our best. I think we definitely came further than we thought we would."
Matchett attributed the team's success to the students.
"I'm super proud of all the hard work they put in," Matchett said. "We didn't have anything blocked until Oct. 31, we started blocking, and then they put in a lot of work. They wanted weekend practices, when they didn't feel like they were ready for conference, ready for districts weekends. They put in some extra work, and it was all them. And they give me a lot of credit, but I couldn't have done it without them wanting to put in the work they did."
It was an emotional season for the team; a significant portion of the cast and crew will be graduating.
"We have, I think, six seniors this year," Matchett said. "They didn't have a one-act last year. For us to come out my first year of coaching and come out on top at districts, for them to be able to be here, I know we've got a lot of happy, very emotional kids today, especially after our performance."
Payton Fitchner, a St. Edward senior who played Mr. Sludge Slyskull, expressed that he was "really happy" with the state performance, while Grace Tibor, a senior who played Diamond Dolly Rhinestone, said she believed the performance to be "one of (the) best" of the season.
Even though St. Edward did not place in the top two, the team had an incredible comeback season after a year off and a significantly late start.
Isaac Roberts, a senior who played Mayor Rutledge, said it best: "We're at state. It feels pretty good."