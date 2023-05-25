According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Norfolk is growing, and city officials see this as a good sign that the city is moving in the right direction.
“Of the 15 largest cities in Nebraska, five had growing populations in the last year: Lincoln, Grand Island, Kearney, Norfolk and Columbus,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning. “If you compare Norfolk’s April 1, 2020, census total to its 2022 population estimate, it’s an increase of 953, the second largest jump in the state behind Lincoln.”
As of last July, Norfolk’s population sits at 25,928.
Moenning said this type of growth is significant to the fact that the city has made strides toward attracting new industry and residents to the community, in addition to its overall effort toward economic development in the community.
In addition to major improvements in the city’s industrial areas, projects are underway that will see improvements to city water, sewer and street infrastructure, as well as to popular community destinations such as Johnson Park and the downtown business district.
Since 2019, the downtown district alone has welcomed numerous new establishments, including District Table & Tap, Bar A Boathouse, Paul’s Cigar Bar, White Mulberry Bakery and Divots Downtown, just to name a few. Additionally, the redevelopment of the historic Kensington Hotel is slated to begin within the coming months.
Beyond business growth in the community, in the past six years, the city has added close to 1,000 new roof-tops and other residential alternatives. Furthermore, city officials have recently approved plans for improvements to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park and Sunset Plaza, and a committee was recently formed to focus on the badly needed revitalization of south Norfolk.
Since 2010, the state’s population has grown by more than 100,000. According to census bureau data, Nebraska has added more than 6,000 new residents since 2020, and Norfolk is responsible for more than 10% of those new faces in the state.
Moenning attributed Norfolk’s continued growth to the ongoing efforts of the community and also to the hard work of city council members to effect positive change in the community.
“The bottom line is that a growing population is typically a sign of a healthy community, and we’re seeing healthy growth numbers. That’s due to the collective work we do to keep things moving forward.”