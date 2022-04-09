CLEARWATER — Clearwater had limited beauty businesses until two new stores opened last year.
The stores, Blade and Bliss and Roots by Jaci, offer beauty services to the small farming town in Northeast Nebraska.
Logan Kerkman, the owner of Blade and Bliss, said her business is unique to the area.
“There isn’t really a lot of women-focused services in this area of this town,” Kerkman said. “I feel like that definitely makes it (Blade and Bliss) a bit unique.”
Before Blade and Bliss opened, many residents of Clearwater and surrounding areas would commute almost three hours to Omaha and Lincoln for micro-blading services, Kerkman said.
Kerkman opened Blade and Bliss last February at 522 Main St. in Clearwater.
“I’ve always been interested in the beauty industry,” Kerkman said. “After going to school for business, I decided that I wanted to get into the more creative beauty industry.”
Blade and Bliss offers semi-permanent services such as micro-blading and semi-permanent eyeliner. Kerkman runs the business by herself and plans to possibly add more semi-permanent services in the future.
“Essentially what I like to say is that I enhance people’s natural beauty,” Kerkman said.
Roots by Jaci, another Clearwater beauty business, also opened last year in a newly constructed building.
Jaci Bruhn, the owner of Roots by Jaci, previously worked in Norfolk as a hairstylist. Three years ago she moved back to Clearwater where she was originally from.
“It’s nice to be back. Everybody’s always willing to help or lend a hand,” Bruhn said.
Bruhn is the sole employee of her business, which also features a tanning bed and boutique.
“I wanted something extra, but I didn’t really want to take the time away from my kids,” Bruhn said. “So I kind of decided that, and it’s been going really well.”
Before Bruhn opened Roots by Jaci, there were limited hair salon options for Clearwater residents. But Bruhn said the community makes her business unique.
“Everybody is so nice,” Bruhn said. “And my kids absolutely love it here. Everybody is willing to help or do something for you.”