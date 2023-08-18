Luci Koinzan of Neligh loves horses and has five of her own that she’d do anything for.
She got a chance to prove that this summer.
Luci is only 15 years old, but she began riding at the age of 4 and started showing horses when she was 8 years old. Two years ago, she wanted to start competing in the 4-H reining and ranch events, but she needed a fully trained and finished horse to do so. Well-trained horses don’t come cheap, so her parents, Ryan and Koryn Koinzan, helped her buy a registered dun quarter horse gelding named Lemon.
Lemon is 12 years old, with a registered name of Lemon Juice Smarts.
The 4-H horse show season runs from May through September. Last summer, Luci used Lemon in 15 shows, and they did well together. She was looking forward to showing him this summer, but after only one show in early May, their season was cut short.
Sometime during the night of May 29 or the early-morning hours of May 30, a mountain lion attacked Lemon in the pasture where he was being kept. Fortunately for Lemon, he was in the pasture next to the family’s ranch house, so Luci saw his injuries right away and they were able to rush him to an emergency horse veterinarian in Ord that morning.
The mountain lion wasn’t found, but neighbors’ trail cam footage has captured mountain lions in the area. Lemon’s injuries were consistent with how a mountain lion would attack its prey, according to the veterinarian they visited.
For that reason, the Koinzans called the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, and a representative came out and thoroughly examined the fences surrounding the pasture to see if Lemon could have caused these injuries to himself. There was no sign of blood anywhere on the fences, and there was nothing on them that could have given Lemon the injuries he had.
Lemon was attacked on his left side. His front shoulder was ripped open to the bone, and he had deep scratches running along his side and onto his rump. After they arrived at the vet clinic, the vet sedated Lemon, cleaned his wound, shaved the hair away from it and then sewed his muscle back together from the inside out. Lemon’s artery had been clipped in the attack, and he had lost a lot of blood, but his tendon was intact, so he was still able to walk.
After the vet sewed Lemon’s wound, he was placed on IV antibiotics and kept in a stall for a week at the vet clinic. Once he was brought home to the Koinzans’ ranch west of Neligh, Lemon was stalled for another month, and Luci iced his injury for 20 minutes twice a day by hosing down his leg. She also applied antibiotic ointment twice a day for two months.
“The veterinarian was skeptical,” Koryn said. “She didn’t think that Lemon would be able to remain still long enough to heal properly without ripping out his stitches.”
The horse surprised everyone. On June 15, Luci and her older sister, Lynae, removed Lemon’s 32 exterior stitches themselves with fingernail clippers.
Luci waited another month before she showed Lemon. On July 16, they competed at the 4-H State Horse Show. Despite being limited in what she could do with him, she and Lemon placed 10th in senior English equitation, and they won several ribbons in other events.
At the Antelope County Fair at the beginning of August, she and Lemon won senior high point. They got champion in hunt seat, and they were the reserve champions in reining, showmanship, English equitation, ranch pleasure, ranch riding and trail. The senior division is for riders who are between the ages of 14 and 18.
Now that the school year has begun, Lemon will have to wait until next summer to be shown again. Luci spends time with him every day, though, when she helps her mother do chores. Aside from Luci’s five horses, the family also raises pigs, chickens, ducks, goats, pheasants and calves.
Luci loves her horses the best, though. “I like having that bond with them. It’s something greater than what people can give you,” she said. After this ordeal, Luci’s and Lemon’s bond is even stronger.