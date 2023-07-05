NELIGH — Neligh wrapped up the final two days of the town’s 150th birthday bash on Monday and Tuesday.
Monday began with events for young and old at the public library and at Pierson Wildlife Museum Learning Center.
The library held a story walk and offered games and activities including face and rock painting. The Pierson Wildlife Museum Learning Center offered free admission, and about 300 people took advantage of it to tour the building, which houses more than 200 mounted animals from Dr. Kenneth Pierson’s big game hunts that spanned the globe.
The museum opened in 2002 and is open by appointment by calling board member Gloria Christensen at 402-929-0330.
The Neligh Young Men’s Club hosted a traveling jail and bail to raise funds, and it stayed busy rounding up “criminals” throughout the afternoon.
Food trucks from as far as Omaha set up to feed people before the concert and the following day before and after the grand parade.
Eddie and The Getaway opened for Corey Kent at a concert on Main Street in Neligh on Monday night. Eddie Eberle, the frontman for Eddie and The Getaway, and Kent both call Nashville home now, but Eberle grew up in Arizona and Kent is a native Oklahoman.
A crowd estimated at about 2,100 people, young and old, was on hand to enjoy the music of both men.
The Fourth of July began with a fishing contest for children up to age 13 at Penn Lake. Children also participated in the kiddie tractor pull and the turtle races after the parade.
The grand parade had about 100 entrants this year and started at noon. Crowds of people lined Main Street from Second Street to Eight Street for the parade, which lasted an hour and a half. Numerous entries threw water balloons or shot water into the crowds, and then a water curtain on Fifth Street and Main Street after the parade brought additional, much-needed respite from the heat.
The Neligh-Oakdale FFA planned to bring back the popular greased pig contest in Riverside Park but couldn’t get enough pigs for it, so it held an egg darts contest instead. There was a horseshoe pitching contest in the park as well.
The Neligh Young Men’s Club hosted the popular ducky derby with 1,500 plastic ducks floating down the Elkhorn River from the Mill Bridge to the area near where the swinging bridge once spanned the river.
Ending the night, the Neligh Young Men’s Club put on the grand finale of the fireworks display at Penn Lake.
Partnering the 150th birthday bash with the annual Fourth of July festivities brought a lot of people back to Neligh who hadn’t been in the town for many years. Jim and Cindy Wanek returned to Neligh from their retirement home in Idaho. Jim was the pharmacist and owner/operator of Wanek Drug in Neligh from 1971 until 2011.
Wanek said he and his wife came back to Neligh “for family and the 150th.”
Jason Helgren, a 2007 graduate of Neligh-Oakdale, and his sister Jamie Helgren, a 2005 graduate, came back to Neligh for all the festivities. Jason now resides in Omaha, but Jamie lives in Washington, D.C. They attended the free day at the Pierson Wildlife Museum.
“It was great to see everything the community had going on to celebrate the 150th birthday of Neligh,” Jason Helgren said.