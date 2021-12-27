NELIGH — Visitors to Neligh have a new way to enjoy the town.
They can download a walking app called “Discover Neligh” onto their smartphones. Currently the app can be downloaded from the website of discover.neligh.org.
Lauren Sheridan-Simonsen, Neligh’s director of economic development, said the app uses Progressive Web App (PWA) technology to enable all major device types to access the app, with no app store download required.
However, the app soon will be available for download through Google Play for Android devices.
Once downloaded, the app gives users access to a guide that includes information about 17 attractions in Neligh. Those attractions are Starlight (TK) Drive-In Theater, Riverside Park and its Shade On Memorial, the Trail of Tears Marker, Neligh ED-Chamber Office — which started its life as a Sears & Roebuck House — the Rainbow Fountain, the Cowboy Trail, One Room School House, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Pierson Wildlife Museum, New Moon Theater, Antelope County Museum, Neligh Mill Historical Site, Antelope County Courthouse, Old Mill District, Carnegie Library — which is now a private residence — White Buffalo Girl’s gravesite and Laurel Hill Cemetery.
After allowing the app access to your location, it will show you how far you are from each attraction and provide routes to each.
Clicking on an attraction gives you photos and a history of the attraction as well as its address. The app also contains a detailed history of Neligh, links to relevant sites for the town as well as for Nebraska, and a page in which you can connect through social media, email or via phone with Neligh’s economic development office.
Sheridan-Simonsen said the developer, Mitch Hunt of Huntrex (a design company in Omaha), will later add features showcasing Neligh’s businesses and dining opportunities. Hunt also designed the Antelope County Museum website.
Sheridan-Simonsen said she hopes the app will let people in town know the history of Neligh and attract more visitors. Neligh’s Q150 is coming up in 2023, so this app can help showcase things for people to realize all there is to see and do in town.
Joe Hartz, Neligh’s mayor, said he hopes for the day that buses of day trippers will stop in Neligh and enjoy all that it has to offer. The Discover Neligh app is a tool to help anyone wanting to know more about one of Northeast Nebraska’s small towns.