LINCOLN — U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is asking a California judge to dismiss a case against him for lack of venue.
In a 14-page motion filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the motion states that Fortenberry lives in Lincoln, about 1,500 miles from the California court.
“He splits his time between his home district and Washington, D.C. He has no meaningful connection to California. This case concerns two alleged false statements. One was uttered in Nebraska; the other, in Washington, D.C. Neither statement was made in California,” according to Tuesday’s motion.
“The government’s attempt to drag Congressman Fortenberry across the country to face a jury of Californians for these alleged offenses represents a gross abuse of power by the Department of Justice,” the motion states.
Jim Morrell, a spokesman for Fortenberry in Washington, said in a prepared statement, “The congressman will ultimately be victorious in this case. He did not lie to the FBI, and in fact was trying to help them. This case was brought by an ambitious federal prosecutor in California who wants to drag a Republican congressman from Nebraska all the way across the country to face a California jury.”
Fortenberry’s response was filed by attorneys John Littrell and Ryan Fraser of San Clemente, California. A hearing date is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 8 a.m. Pacific time.
Fortenberry, 60, and his wife have said the allegations are false, and that he is being “betrayed” for fully cooperating with an FBI probe that included two interviews with Fortenberry in 2019.
According to the most recent court documents, in 2016, Gilbert Chagoury, a Nigerian-born, billionaire businessman of Lebanese descent arranged for $30,000 to be contributed to Fortenberry’s 2016 reelection campaign, through other individuals.
In furtherance of this alleged plot, Chagoury is said to have given the money to Toufic Baaklini, who in turn gave it to “Individual H” at a restaurant in Los Angeles in January 2016, the motion states.
As alleged in the Indictment, “Individual H” then recruited other individuals to make donations to Fortenberry’s 2016 reelection campaign at the fundraiser and reimbursed them in cash.
“The government does not allege that Congressman Fortenberry knew about Chagoury’s scheme to funnel foreign donations to his campaign in 2016. He didn’t. But this case is not about the 2016 fundraiser. It is about alleged false statements by Congressman Fortenberry three years later in Nebraska and Washington, D.C.,” according to the motion filed on Tuesday.
The case is scheduled to be heard by Stanley Blumenfeld Jr.
If the case is not dismissed, a trial date has been set for Tuesday, Dec. 14, with a pretrial conference scheduled for a week earlier.