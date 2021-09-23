Across the state, there are 435 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska, up 20 from the previous week, according to the latest numbers reported Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
In the past 14 days, there have been 1,190 new COVID-19 cases in the Daily News’ 24-county coverage area in Northeast and North Central Nebraska. Cherry County is the least vaccinated county in the area, with only 27% of its residents fully vaccinated. Thurston County closely follows with 29%.
Cuming County is the most vaccinated in the area with a 66% vaccination rate. Dodge County follows at 62%.
In Madison County, 54% of residents have been fully vaccinated. There have been 219 new COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days, with a total case count of 5,211.
With statewide vaccinations, 66% of Nebraska citizens are fully vaccinated, and 5.5% are partially vaccinated. Overall, there have been 2,382 deaths and 261,080 cases in Nebraska since the pandemic began.
Norfolk Public Schools also is keeping track of COVID-19 data with weekly updates. According to the online dashboard on Wednesday, seven of the district’s 11 schools have COVID-19 cases.
The district’s overall positivity rate sits at 0.75% — the highest recorded since the dashboard began. The schools with the highest positivity rate are Grant Elementary at 1.64%; Norfolk High School at 1.27%; and Woodland Park Elementary at 0.94%. Administrators won’t start discussions about implementing more COVID-19 guidelines — such as mask mandates or increased social distancing — until a building reaches a positivity rate of 2% to 3%.