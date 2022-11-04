It’s a project that has been cussed and discussed for decades, and there doesn’t appear to be a clear-cut timeframe for completion at any point in the near future.
As Norfolkans head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their votes, one critical local issue that will not be addressed is why more progress hasn’t been made on the Highway 275 expansion project since the last time a governor was elected.
Even by best estimates, completion of the Highway 275 expansion project is still years away, and that’s assuming there are no delays with financing, design or construction. Continued delays with the project and obvious advancements on roadways in other parts of the state have Northeast Nebraskans wondering if they’ve been placed on the back burner.
‘No good reason’
“The frustration I have, and I think it’s shared by many in Northeast Nebraska, is that there’s no good reason for this stuff taking so long,” Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said in a recent interview. “The state policy has hamstrung the process in a lot of ways.”
While lawmakers and Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) officials continue to grapple with how the decades-old project will get completed, motorists who travel Highway 275 between Norfolk and Omaha are put at risk on a daily basis.
“This is costing us lives. There are terrible accidents each and every year on that outdated, busy and overcrowded road, and our friends and neighbors are being killed,” Moenning said.
A 2015 study conducted by the Goss Institute on behalf of 4 Lanes 4 Nebraska indicates that average traffic fatalities were 62% higher on two-lane sections of Highway 275 than in the rest of the state. What’s more, motorists are 52% more likely to get into an accident on two-lane sections of 275, as opposed to the completed, four-lane sections of the highway.
Aside from the obvious risks to motorists, though, there are economic ramifications that seem equally as perplexing.
Back in 1988, Nebraska Expressway System legislation called for improvements to more than 600 miles of state highways throughout eastern Nebraska. At that time, the projected cost of the project was just over $200 million and lawmakers anticipated a 15-year timeline for completing, given projected state revenues.
When it came time to get the project done, however, the money wasn’t there.
Under the state’s “pay as you go” method for completing projects like the 275 expansion, completion would depend on state revenues generated through subsequent legislation in the Build Nebraska Act and the Transportation Innovation Act.
Now, 34 years since the original legislation was passed, the project is only two-thirds finished, and there are several sections of highway for which design work has not even been completed. In today’s dollars, completion of the 275 expansion alone will run $500 million and, when completed, the total pricetag for the project will have exceeded $2 billion.
Beyond the inflationary increases, there are opportunity costs to communities along Highway 275 that will never be recovered. The Goss study estimates that completion of the 275 expansion would add more than $1 billion to Nebraska’s overall gross domestic product and could bring 1,300 jobs to the area.
What went wrong?
So, how does a highway project become 20 years overdue, still not completed and 10 times over budget? According to Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for the Nebraska governor’s seat, the state has dropped the ball.
“I’m pretty sure that everybody in the Unicameral would agree that in the history of our country, Dwight D. Eisenhower’s vision for interstate commerce was extraordinary and had an incredible impact on our country becoming a global economic power since World War II,” Pillen said. “And yet, for some unknown reason, the state of Nebraska has disagreed with that. If we can all admit that we’ve made a mistake, then we have a good chance of fixing it.”
Pillen said the first step in addressing the issue is for everyone to agree that four-lane highways make sense in areas of the state outlined by the Nebraska Expressway System. He added that it’s time for Nebraska to stop dragging its feet, and to use bonding to get the job done.
“Let’s do what other states have done and get it bonded. Let’s get it outsourced and get this (darn) thing done in a matter of years, and not decades,” Pillen added.
Northeast Nebraska state Sens. Lynne Walz and Mike Moser have been instrumental in working to find alternatives for paying for the project, and addressing the bonding issue has been a big part of their efforts. It’s been a tough road in the Legislature, though.
In 2021, Walz introduced Legislative Bill 542, which would have allowed the state to use bonds to complete the highway projects. The bill was co-sponsored by Moser. Nebraska is one of only two states that does not allow for the use of bonding at the state level.
LB 542 was initially well received among lawmakers and was easily passed through the Revenue Committee, which opened up a vote by the Unicameral; however, that vote never came.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, and many of his supporters in the Legislature, have long been opposed to the notion of using bonds to cover infrastructure improvements. Consequently, LB 542 was “indefinitely postponed.”
Then again in 2022, Walz introduced LB 1016, which allows state agencies, like NDOT, to enter into “public-private partnerships” directly with the highway construction contractor. Under these partnerships, the contractor would foot the bill for the project, after which the state would be obligated to pay the contractor back.
Though passed in the Legislature, LB 1016 carries potential risks associated with placing such a significant financial burden on the contractors themselves.
Pillen said he still believes bonding at the state level is the way to get these types of projects completed.
“I’ve been on the campaign trail for 21 months, and I have consistently been an advocate for running state government like a business, and that means there’s times you need to invest to grow your business or grow your state,” Pillen said. “Four-lane roads certainly fall under that, and so I am a big proponent of bonding.”
In a recent NDOT update provided to Sen. Moser, officials said there might be the possibility of federal grants to aid in the covering the costs for the 275 project. According to a recent NDOT timeline, officials believe that the remaining phases of the expansion will be completed by 2028.
U.S. Rep. Mike Flood, who represents Nebraska’s 1st District in Congress, isn’t so sure.
“The last piece that has not entered the design phase is Wisner to Beemer ... and I am hoping that the projected date on that is 2030,” Flood said in a recent press conference.
While progress has been made in the past 24 months, sticking with the 2028 timeline seems improbable.
“I think the roads bonding piece still needs to be in place in order to get these projects done. That’s why we’re still talking about 2030 for completing 275, because once this piece gets completed to West Point, they won’t have the money in the bank to do the rest,” Moenning said.
Additionally, the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board recently issued its revenue forecast for the next two fiscal years at more than $13 billion. If this forecast holds true, Nebraska would hold the largest cash reserve in the state’s history at more than $2.3-billion by June 2025.
Under legislative oversight, state cash reserves may be used to complete projects such as the 275 expansion.
The state concluded its last fiscal year with a cash reserve of just under $1 billion.
Getting it done
With so many alternatives apparently available for getting the Highway 275 project completed, and the obvious economic and public safety risks involved, many citizens are again asking the obvious question; So, what’s the holdup?
According to Sen. Walz, the recent passage of LB 1016 finally clears the way for real progress.
“This creates an alternative to our current pay-as-you-go system and I believe will significantly speed up road construction projects and save our state huge amounts of money in the long run,” Walz said.
What is clear is that business as usual has not proven productive when it comes to completion of the Highway 275 project. State and local officials are concerned that with numerous areas of the state with unfinished highway projects, funding alternatives are an essential piece to making progress in bringing Nebraska’s highways up to date.
“Highway 275 is not the end of it for us in Northeast Nebraska. On Highway 81, you can drive south from York to Mexico on a four-lane highway, and then when you get to Nebraska, it’s two-lane,” Moenning said.
“Everybody in Northeast Nebraska needs to understand that Highway 275 is not done, Highway 30 is not done. We’re the only state in the country where there is two-lane traffic on Highway 81,” Pillen added. “In my humble opinion, it’s been a significant mistake by the state in the last 50 years.”
Funding alternatives for completion of the Highway 275 expansion, and other projects around the state, however, are only effective if they are put to good use. When asked about paying for completion of the 275 project, NDOT spokesperson Jeni Compana said that as of now the state is relying on traditional methods for getting the projects done.
“For the most part, NDOT will use the Build Nebraska Act funds and the Transportation Innovation Act funds. When appropriate, NDOT will apply for federal discretionary grants to maximize the sources of funds for this corridor,” Compana said.
NDOT officials also said that while 2028 is their timeframe, there are several factors that could delay construction and, in that case, the date of completion may be undetermined.
While another Election Day rolls by and Northeast Nebraskans still wait for completion of the 275 expansion project, two things are certain: Every year that completion is delayed, economic benefits are lost, and every day Nebraskans’ lives are put at risk. If track record is any indication of future results; however, Nebraskans will all be waiting a long time.