The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors approved groundwater testing to better grasp the nitrates problem in several area counties at their meeting Thursday night.
High levels of nitrates have been found in the groundwater in parts of Cuming, Dodge and Colfax counties. High nitrate levels have been linked to several serious health conditions in infants and unborn babies.
On Thursday, the board approved a contract with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to test samples from up to 80 irrigation wells across the district. Most of the samples will come from wells in the district’s proposed or current management area — where the high nitrate levels have been found, said Brian Bruckner, LENRD assistant general manager.
“This proposal would allow us to submit up to 80 samples to their laboratory that would be analyzed for nitrogen and oxygen isotope composition, dissolved ammonia, nitrate, dissolved chloride, fluoride, sulfate, phosphate, bromide and specific conductivity,” Bruckner said.
The testing will cost the district $17,712 in total, Bruckner said.
Board member Scott Clausen had concerns about the methodology behind the testing.
“I mean, there’s got to be some ground rules laid before we do this,” he said.
Bruckner said there are clear rules and methods already laid out.
“Our samplers have a standard operating procedure. And that tells them where they need to sample, how they need to sample, how they go about handling the sample, so on and so forth,” Bruckner said.
“I’d like to see that. Before I can support this, I want to see that because I don’t think in the past that’s been handled very well,” Clausen said.
Bruckner rejected his criticism.
“I disagree with you,” he said. “I take offense to that, and I’m on the record saying that.”
Clausen said the district needs to treat people fairly when sampling.
“Well, I don’t agree with you, and I think we need to know that these producers are getting treated fair, and these samples are all done alike,” he said. “Everything needs to be done above the table.”
Director Gary Loftis asked Clausen what information he had about people being mistreated by the district.
“I’m not saying anyone’s going to be mistreated, but I want them to have a system in place that everything is done exactly alike at every wellhead,” Clausen said. “That’s all I’m saying.”
Director Joel Hansen said he agreed with Bruckner.
“I’m just going on the record as saying I agree with Brian (Bruckner), I’m pretty offended,” he said. “On the 14 years I’ve been on this board I’ve never seen staff be accused of doing something unfair.”
“I didn’t accuse staff,” Clausen interjected.
“Scott, you did,” Hansen said. “You literally came across that way, and then you backtracked. I just want the public to know some of the directors feel the staff does do a fair job, and I know as long as I’ve been on this board I’ve seen staff develop policies to make sure the employees are following the standard operating procedure.”
General manager Mike Sousek said the district’s staff receive training on how to do sampling and follow a procedure.
“We do have standard procedures, we do provide training, we do make our interns and our staff continue to get training, education and pass tests,” he said. “We have a system in place that we are the professionals taking samples. If there is someone out there that can do it better, point them in my direction.”
Hansen added that the testing was being done as a result of a public hearing the district held earlier this year in West Point.
“I guess I just want to point out that this item is before us because of the public hearing we had in West Point, and this is what the public requested we do,” he said.
In the end, the board voted unanimously for the testing.