MADISON — The man accused in a Norfolk homicide will stand trial in May, nearly 22 months after he was formally charged with first-degree murder.
Attorneys at a pre-trial hearing on Monday for 30-year-old DeShawn Gleaton Jr. said they are prepared to go to trial starting on Monday, May 9. Madison County Attorney Joe Smith estimated the jury trial would last about five days, although it’s possible it could spill into a second week.
Gleaton is suspected of shooting 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen at her Norfolk residence on the morning of July 24, 2020. Christiansen died later that morning while in surgery, and Gleaton, then 28, was apprehended in Sioux City later that day in connection with the shooting.
Gleaton was represented on Monday by Todd Lancaster and Sarah Newell of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy. Lancaster agreed that the trial would likely last a full week, with jury selection likely taking close to a day.
In addition to first-degree murder, Gleaton is charged with first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and tampering with a witness. Gleaton faces life in prison plus 152 years if the jury convicts him on all counts.
District Judge James Kube sustained a motion by Lancaster to sequester all prospective witnesses during opening arguments and throughout the trial, meaning that witnesses won’t be able to share their testimony among each other until the trial is over.
Among the many witnesses Smith is expected to call to testify are police detectives; people whom Christiansen was believed to be with in the hours leading up to her death; and multiple experts.
Gleaton has been held at the Madison County Jail without bond since he was extradited from Sioux City shortly after his arrest. Kube has denied multiple requests made by Lancaster for Gleaton’s bond to be set at $1 million.
Others appeared (or did not appear) before Kube on the following charges:
Tampering with a witness, subornation of perjury, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Stephanie M. Allen, 36, McCook, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Terroristic threats, third-degree assault on an officer, resisting arrest
— Tyler L. Brandt, 24, 1500 S. Fourth St., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under suspension
— Jessica A. Centeno, 29, 303 S. Sixth St., had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Arachelys M. Chavez Correa, 23, 908 S. 14th Place, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499)
— Bailey Dice, 24, Seward, pleaded guilty.
Burglary
— Jimmy D. Dinovo, 64, Nebraska Department of Corrections, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine (10 grams or more) with intent to deliver, driving under suspension
— Bill L. Gonzales, 43, Omaha, failed to appear. Kube revoked Gonzales’ bond, and a warrant is expected to be issued for his arrest.
Assault by strangulation, third-degree domestic assault, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest
— Jeffrey L. Hoadley, 30, 808 S. 11th St., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of cocaine, driving under the influence — third offense, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest
— Paul S. Kerley, 51, 409 S. Ninth St., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, obstructing a police officer
— James B. Kyriss, 39, 2607 W. Madison Ave., tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. Kube revoked Kyriss’ bond and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of methamphetamine (28 grams or more) with intent to deliver, criminal impersonation, driving during revocation, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, failure to appear
— Julio W. Monterroso-Perez, 40, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension, failure to appear
— Jerica J. Moore, 33, Omaha, pleaded guilty to all charges.