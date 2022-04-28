The murder case of a Columbus man accused of breaking into 77-year-old Larry Houdek’s home in January and stabbing him to death won’t proceed until the suspect is restored to competency.
On March 30, Fifth Judicial District Judge Rachel Daugherty heard evidence and arguments related to the competency of 28-year-old Michael Keener, who earlier in March was deemed not competent by a forensic psychiatrist.
Daugherty took the case under advisement and ruled a short time later that Keener isn’t competent to stand trial and ordered for him to be treated at the Lincoln Regional Center until his competency is restored, a motion that was made by Keener’s defense attorneys. He had previously been housed at the Platte County Detention Facility in Columbus.
During a 20-minute interview with Keener on March 10, Dr. Klaus Hartmann said Keener nonverbally answered some “yes or no” questions but that he never verbally responded. After realizing he would not get a verbal response from Keener, Hartmann said he decided to conclude the interview.
The psychiatrist said he determined Keener to be incompetent because of Keener’s lack of verbal responses during the evaluation, plus information he had gathered that Keener would act “bizarre” and engage in “peculiar” behavior.
Hartmann said a conversation he had with a jail staffer revealed that Keener would take a shower and then not towel off after he was done. Others had indicated that Keener was not verbal at the jail, Hartmann said, which would be consistent with the behavior Keener exhibited during his competency evaluation.
Deputy Platte County Public Defender Barbara Masilko had argued at the March 30 hearing that the judge should find Keener incompetent based on sworn testimony from an expert witness that Keener didn’t have the capacity to proceed with his case.
Corey O’Brien, a prosecutor for the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, asked Daugherty to order Keener to verbally respond to questions or direct another psychiatrist to conduct a separate evaluation. Keener shouldn’t be deemed incompetent based solely on nonverbal responses and peculiar behaviors, he argued.
Prosecutors weren’t in denial that Keener may be incompetent, O’Brien said, but a more thorough evaluation was necessary.
In a written ruling, Daugherty said Hartmann made his determination based on all the information available to him, and to a reasonable degree of medical certainty that Keener does not have the capacity to stand trial. Hartmann’s determination was enough for the judge to sustain the defense’s motion to admit Keener to the Lincoln Regional Center.
“The only expert opinion before the court is that the defendant is not currently competent to stand trial, but that there is a substantial probability that he will become competent within the foreseeable future,” Daugherty said.
Competency evaluations are generally conducted to determine whether defendants understand the nature and quality of the charges against them; whether they understand the potential consequences of a guilty finding on said charges; and whether they are able to assist counsel in the preparation of their defense.
Findings of incompetency are separate from insanity pleas, in which defendants plead that they are not responsible for a crime because they were insane at the time of the offense.
Keener is charged with first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. His case was bound over to Platte County District Court on Feb. 16, and he has yet to be arraigned in district court pending his restoration to competency.
Houdek, a Stanton County native and 1962 graduate of Clarkson High School, was found dead on his kitchen floor after Keener apparently led law enforcement to Houdek’s south-Columbus home on the afternoon of Jan. 16.
Per an affidavit supporting Keener’s arrest, Keener said he used his shoulder to get past a locked door and into Houdek’s home. Houdek apparently asked Keener what he was doing, which is when Keener said he walked into the kitchen, grabbed a knife from a knife storage block and stabbed Houdek in the neck five times.
Keener told authorities he went to Houdek’s house with the intent to murder him, police said.
The first-degree murder charge against Keener is filed as a Class 1A felony, meaning he will be required to spend life in prison if he is convicted. He faces up to 54 additional years on the weapons charges.