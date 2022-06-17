MADISON — A Norfolk man awaiting sentencing on a first-degree murder conviction related to the July 24, 2020, shooting death of 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen allegedly voiced his plans at his sentencing through a phone call at the county jail.
DeShawn Gleaton Jr., 30, appeared in Madison County District Court via Zoom video on Thursday regarding an objection made by his attorney, Todd Lancaster, to the inclusion of victim-impact letters that state opinions as to what Gleaton’s sentence should be, or statements from people other than immediate family members of Christiansen’s in preparation of the presentence investigation (PSI) report.
Under Nebraska law, Gleaton will receive an automatic sentence of life in prison for the murder conviction, as prosecutors did not pursue the death penalty. Gleaton also was convicted of first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and tampering with a witness, which carry a total of up to 152 additional years in prison.
In a written objection filed less than a week after Gleaton was convicted, Lancaster requested for District Judge James Kube to issue an order advising the District 7 probation office in Norfolk not to request or accept victim-impact letters from anyone other than victims as defined by statute.
Lancaster also requested an order directing the probation office to not request information regarding characterizations and opinions about the crime, about Gleaton himself, or what family members believe is the appropriate sentence. Further, Lancaster requested that the probation officer not include any such statements in the PSI report.
The defense attorney said Thursday that he’s had instances in the past where impact letters not from the immediate family are included in the PSI report, despite statute stating otherwise.
“Also letters which, instead of talking about the character or the victim or the impact of the crime on the family, letters that go into things like the characterization of the crime, the characterization of the defendant, or things such as, what the appropriate sentence should be,” Lancaster said. “... I don’t think that’s what the victim-impact letters or the statute foresees should be in those, so I would make an objection to any of those things being included in the PSI.”
Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, then offered an exhibit that includes an excerpt of a June 1 phone call made by Gleaton from the Madison County Jail to a family member or friend.
During the phone call, Smith said, Gleaton discussed his plans as to how he would address Christiansen’s family at his sentencing.
“The defense counsel has filed a motion to preclude, in advance, some victim testimony,” Smith said. “The defendant has indicated in a conversation on June 1, 2022, that he intends to talk to the family and tell them that he was once sad, but he’s not (sad) now and he doesn’t care about (Christiansen) and he doesn’t care about the family.
“So, the defendant would like to address the family but not have the family address the court.”
Lancaster objected to the excerpt being included as evidence, and Kube, who presided over Gleaton’s trial that lasted from May 9 to May 17, overruled Lancaster’s objection and received the excerpt.
Smith said Christiansen’s family has the right to make statements before sentencing.
Kube told both counsel that it is difficult for him to enter an order that mandates what specific language from victim-impact letters should be included in the PSI report.
“I may get an impact letter from a family member that addresses certain things that that family member has the right to address,” Kube said, “but then also throws in a sentence about, ‘I think the defendant should get this for a sentence.’ I don’t want to throw the whole letter out, but I think I’m capable of knowing what’s appropriate and inappropriate for an impact letter, and I can disregard some of those things that are maybe inappropriate in that letter without having to throw the whole thing out.”
The judge said he doesn’t want to discourage family members from writing impact letters, as it is essentially their only opportunity before the court. Kube told Lancaster he would have an opportunity to review the letters and make specific objections to any letters that are submitted to the court for purposes of sentencing.
Gleaton is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, July 21.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of psilocybin with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of money used to facilitate a drug crime
— Nicholas J. Frazier, 22, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
— Sebastian R. Falkenberg, 23, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest — willful reckless driving — three counts, obstructing a police officer — two counts, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest
— Nathaniel M. Gnewuch, 31, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Criminal impersonation
— Francisca Martin Sebastian, 34, Madison, had a motion to continue her arraignment sustained.
Criminal mischief ($5,000 or more) — two counts, second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an personal-injury accident, willful reckless driving — two counts
— David J. Paulsen, 44, Hoskins, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Third-degree domestic assault — second offense, first-degree false imprisonment, protection order violation
— Dustin W. Peterson, 40, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Third-degree domestic assault — second offense
— Skyler A. Rodekohr, 27, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty.
Probation violation for possession of methamphetamine
— Charles J. Simons, 46, Meadow Grove, had his hearing continued to Thursday, July 21.
Second-degree assault
— Marlin A. Smith Jr., 21, 904 Syracuse Ave., Apt. H, pleaded not guilty.
Postrelease supervision violation for assault by strangulation
— Lloyd R. Gilpin, 38, Omaha, denied violating his postrelease supervision.
Possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear
— Rachael Lambley, 24, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Failure to appear
— Jonathan R. Randall, 36, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty.
Probation violation for attempted custody order violation
— Leticia K. Wiebelhaus, 36, Auburn, denied violating her probation.