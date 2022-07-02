MADISON — Several defendants pleaded guilty to felonies on Madison County District Court on Friday.
An Omaha man faces a maximum of 54 years in prison after he and a co-defendant were found in possession of an assortment of drugs, plus a loaded firearm during a November 2021 traffic stop in Norfolk.
Nasim McQueen, 23, of Omaha pleaded guilty to attempted possession of cocaine with intent to deliver while in possession of a firearm, a Class 2 felony, and possession of alprazolam with intent to deliver while in possession of a firearm, a Class 3 felony.
McQueen’s convictions stem from a Nov. 27, 2021, incident in which a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle McQueen was a passenger in for speeding on a street east of downtown. The driver of the vehicle was 20-year-old Dionte Ray.
The officer wrote in a probable-cause affidavit that he could smell the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and saw a cloud of smoke coming from the car. The officer said McQueen and Ray appeared nervous as he communicated with them.
Police told the pair that they were going to conduct a probable-cause search of the vehicle and asked them to exit the car.
Before McQueen exited the vehicle, one officer observed him reaching for something between his seat and the armrest with his left hand. McQueen was asked to keep his hands where officers could see them. He initially complied but then again started to reach for something. This time, McQueen did not adhere to the officer’s demands and continued to reach.
The officer then pulled McQueen out of the vehicle, and both McQueen and Ray were detained and placed in handcuffs.
During a search of the car, police found more than 100 alprazolam pills that weren’t prescribed to McQueen nor Ray, a 9 mm handgun with a bullet in the chamber and several rounds in the magazine, a baggie with fentanyl, more than 100 self-sealable plastic bags, a scale and drug paraphernalia. A search of McQueen’s person also turned up cocaine and $364 in cash.
As part of McQueen’s plea agreement, prosecutors are free to recommend either probation or incarceration for McQueen, but they won’t recommend a specific length. McQueen had faced 5 to 57 years in prison on four charges prior to entering a guilty plea.
District Judge Mark Johnson will sentence McQueen on Friday, Aug. 26.
Ray is facing charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and possession of alprazolam with intent to deliver. Ray also appeared in court on Friday and tested positive for THC, prompting Johnson to revoke his bond.
Regional center assault
Pleading guilty to felony assault on Friday was 36-year-old Percy Weaver, a patient at the Norfolk Regional Center.
Weaver, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault of a health care professional, a Class 3A felony punishable by up to 3 years’ imprisonment.
In exchange for Weaver’s guilty plea, the Madison County Attorney’s Office dismissed a second count of assault against Weaver, who attacked a pair of employees on Oct. 9, 2021.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said Weaver began to “act out” on the day of the assaults. As an employee tried to redirect Weaver, Kiernan said, Weaver repeatedly struck the employee in the head, face and neck with a closed fist.
Weaver also is scheduled to be sentenced by Johnson on Aug. 26.
‘Waldo is present’
Johnson nearly held one defendant in contempt of court after the defendant missed the mark with a comment he made to the judge.
Dennis Nekolite, a 32-year-old from O’Neill who is facing charges of possession of meth, obstructing a police officer and reckless driving, was called by Johnson to the defense table Friday morning.
After hearing his name, Nekolite responded, “Waldo is present,” before leaving his seat. Halfway to his destination, Johnson told Nekolite to return to his original seat.
After other defendants’ hearings concluded Friday morning, Johnson called Nekolite up and asked him why he shouldn’t be held in contempt of court for his comment.
After conferring with his attorney, Chelsey Hartner, Nekolite apologized to the judge and admitted what he had said was inappropriate. Nekolite said he grew up looking at Waldo books and couldn’t help himself.
Johnson accepted Nekolite’s apology and opted not to hold him in contempt. Nekolite had his pretrial continued to Friday, Aug. 5.
Other charges
Others appeared (or did not appear) on the following charges.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, negligent child abuse
— Jayde N. Bomar, 34, 1211 W. Prospect Ave., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Fraudulent acquisition of a controlled substance
— Michele L. Bristol, 49, Columbus, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained. A hearing on a motion to suppress was scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Delivery of methamphetamine — two counts
— Doug L. Brown, 43, 1012 S. First St., tested positive for methamphetamine. Johnson revoked Brown’s bond and scheduled his pretrial for Friday, July 22. A new bond was set at $100,000.
Possession of methamphetamine (10 grams or more) with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl, possession of clonazepam
— Zolana M. Costello, 40, Creighton, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Theft by deception ($1,500-$4,999)
— Elena Flores, 26, 725 S. 20th St., Unit D, pleaded guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property ($501-$1,499)
— Charles E. Krysl, 46, O’Neill, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained. A hearing on a motion in limine was scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon
— Dillon E. Perry, 34, Oakdale, failed to appear. Johnson revoked Perry’s bond and ordered for a warrant to be issued for his arrest. A new bond was set at $100,000.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, minor in possession, open alcohol container, obstructing a police officer
— Angel A. Rodriguez, 21, 808 S. 15th St., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Unlawful intrusion
— Yandriel Rojas-Portal, 28, 1000 N. First St., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Jeremy W. Rood, 46, 211 E. Michigan Ave., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — fifth offense, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace
— Efrain Sebastian, 30, Hall County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of alprazolam, driving under the influence
— Bruce M. Simonsen, 24, Wisner, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Terroristic threats, obstructing a police officer
— Ted B. Vanvleet, 55, 1001 W. Norfolk Ave., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Burglary, theft by unlawful taking, possession of methamphetamine
— Eirene E. Waite, 57, 512 Hastings Ave., tested positive for THC, amphetamine and methamphetamine. Johnson revoked Waite’s bond and remanded her custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. A new bond was set at $50,000.
Delivery of hydrocodone — three counts
— Nakia R. Wells, 35, 605 S. First St., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Third-degree sexual assault of a child
— Adam N. Henn, 41, Omaha Correctional Center, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, criminal mischief ($0-$500), reckless driving
— Treyvon A. Jennings, 30, Madison, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine
— Matthew J. Kingsley, 30, 112 E. Benjamin Ave., pleaded guilty to both charges and entered the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court program.
Third-degree sexual assault of a child — two counts
— Martin Larios-Ramos, 27, 1309 Taylor Ave., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine
— James E. Lewis, 53, 404 S. Second St., tested positive for methamphetamine. Johnson revoked Lewis’ bond and scheduled a pretrial for Friday, July 22.
— Zoe B. Rena, 35, Madison County Jail, had a motions hearing scheduled for Monday, July 18.
Theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500)
— Raymond Moreno, 37, Grand Island, pleaded guilty.
Attempted tampering with physical evidence
— Haiden M. Sleister, 18, Tilden, pleaded guilty.
Intentional cruelty to an animal, third-degree assault
— Fabian I. Veliz, 35, Madison, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.