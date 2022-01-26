Norfolk’s new transportation system will certainly be useful for people who can’t or don’t want to drive a car. Called North Fork Area Transit, it will provide a variety of transportation options that will enhance the quality of life for Northeast Nebraskans.
This isn’t Norfolk’s first venture into public transportation. On Jan. 25, 1887, a special election was conducted to determine if a street railway should be built. The franchise was approved, and by January 1888, a mule-driven street car was in operation. The route went from Norfolk Junction — south of town — up First Street to Norfolk Avenue and west to Thirteenth Street.
A few years later — in August 1891 — the city awarded a contract to the Edison Electric Co. to build the town’s first electric street railway, which was to enhance Norfolk’s status as a community.
“When the splash, splosh, slip, slosh of the feet of the aged but respectable mules which now furnish power for the Main and First street car lines, give way to the whir-r-r-r of electricity, then will Norfolk be on the high road to metropolitanism, and street car patrons exceedingly grateful,” said the Daily News.
But the electric street car project was plagued with problems, including a shortage of workers.
“Every man that comes will be given work, and other towns have been appealed to to send along all the workmen they can spare, so it is hoped to have at least 100 more at work by Monday night and to have the track laid and cars ready to run by Thursday, at the outside,” said the Daily News in September 1891.
City officials were eager to get the railway up and running before the Northeast Nebraska Fair, which was in also September. (The fairgrounds was located where the library is now.) But that didn’t happen. In fact, by October, the railway was still not running, much to the chagrin of citizens and the newspaper.
“The railway company must be composed of men who are indeed patient and long-suffering. They (the railway committee) have apparently sat quietly by and allowed this pokiness of the Edison company to rob them of hundreds of dollars of fares that should have come to them through fair week.”
The electric railway eventually did become reality, but the mules were still needed.
“You see, the railroad wouldn't allow the streetcar lines to cross their right-of-way at North Fourth Street. So a person had to ride ... the mule-powered system running up First Street to Norfolk Avenue ... then west and then north on Fourth Street, disembark and walk north across the tracks, then climb aboard the electric-powered streetcar system running north on Fourth past the present Country Club to the Norfolk sugar factory. The mule-powered system ran on up Norfolk Avenue to 13th Street, then the extent of the city's limits,” the News said.
By the 1910s and ’20s, a number of jitney services also transported people around town, especially from the depot at Norfolk Junction to downtown.