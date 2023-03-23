Norfolk’s own Ben Viergutz always saw himself doing something with music.
It would make sense as his mother was a self-taught piano player, performing the organ at their church, while his father was a band teacher. Viergutz learned music at a young age as he received his first drum set when he was 2. He also graduated from college with a degree related to music.
Viergutz always loved creating a story through music, but that same passion could also be said for movies. This led Viergutz to merge his two loves with creating stories by utilizing music and video, saying he’s able “to create art.”
Viergutz has gone on to start his own film studio, Fatt Sunnie Studios. Soon he will show his feature film debut, “My Journey,” to the Norfolk area.
The film premiere is slated for 9:30 a.m., Saturday, March 25, at Norfolk 7 Theatre, 1000 Riverside Blvd., Suite 300. The movie — which is for all ages — is free, but donations may be made. An auction for the film’s poster is also part of the festivities.
According to the film synopsis found on the studio’s website, the movie is about Bradley, a young musician hoping to make it in the music industry. However, the musician struggles with a speech impediment that developed after an unfortunate event. Along the way, Bradley meets a retired music industry professional who mentors Bradley’s band, leading to success in the music industry. Bradley also sparks a new relationship that “helps him to rediscover how to truly love.”
Viergutz said “My Journey” was inspired by the movies “I Can Only Imagine” and “A Star is Born.”
“(It’s) like that stereotypical ‘I’d love to make money doing what I love’ kind of thing,” he said. “But we wanted to touch on some of the struggles that people go through in life like addiction, insecurities and depression. It’s something that a lot of people struggle with and don’t even talk about. We wanted to touch on real topics.”
This is the second Fatt Sunnie Studios community film event. The studio previously held an event for its short film, “Mirror of Lies,” in September 2021.
The upcoming movie has been 2½ years in the making.
Viergutz said writing the script has taken the most time as the original version was 147 pages before being trimmed down to 60 and then up to 200 and then 140 pages.
“Over those two years, the script was added onto and refined,” Viergutz said.
Filming wasn’t an easy task, either, as they would shoot 20 hours a day, he said.
The movie was shot throughout the area, including such towns as David City, Wayne, Norfolk and Battle Creek.
Viergutz said once filming wrapped in July, the movie has been in post-production since then and will continue to do so up to the premiere.
“My Journey” is Viergutz’s first full-length movie, after previously making 13 short films.
Viergutz described the leap from short films to feature length as if someone went from building a one-room apartment to then creating an entire concert hall. Every aspect of the film is more complicated, he said.
“There is a reason that there are 10,000-plus people on most feature film sets,” he said. “We did it with a cast and crew of 30.”
Ever since shooting his first short film in 2015, Viergutz said he’d learned a vast amount about what goes into a film. For example, when he made his first film, his goal was to have the movie made and ready to be shown.
“Your first film you’re worried about (thinking), ‘I need to get something up on the screen. I need a final product,’ ” he said. “Honestly, sometimes you look away from the story.”
Since then, Viergutz said his aim could be best described as “what is the film saying.”
He’s also gone on to try to limit his locations to one with his short films. It’s essentially like shooting a scene for a full-length movie, Viergutz said.
“It hones you in and puts you in the perspective of ‘We don’t have time with this huge production. The film will come out better if we focus on the story and more on the nuances than trying to be the next Stephen Spielberg,’ ” Viergutz said.
Outside of eating meals and a couple of hours of sleep each night, Viergutz’s life has mostly revolved around his upcoming movie. He probably wouldn’t have it any other way as he’s looking forward to the premiere.