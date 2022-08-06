STANTON — A chaotic swirl of twisted metal, roaring engines and billowing smoke, the third annual Stanton Smackdown demolition derby left no doubt about the future of motorsports in the seat of Stanton County.
The event kicked off a little after 7 p.m. with the evening sun beating down as it slowly crept its way behind the cover of the grandstand. As the first two pairs of suped-up sedans rolled out onto the dirt track, the cheers rippling from the crowd were quickly drowned out by the furious roar of engines.
Dirt kicked into the crowd and a thick curtain of smoke washed over the downwind side of the stands, the acrid smell of exhaust piercing the nostrils as the staccato of bucking and backfiring engines battered the eardrums.
The first three rounds consisted of dual teams of two going head-to-head, with vastly differing results, as the first two rounds blew by in a flash of mangled metal, while the third round turned into a slugfest that went down to the wire, with one driver managing to stay in the fight on just three functioning wheels until the bitter end.
The final two rounds descended into even deeper levels of automotive anarchy, with the fourth round pitting three two-man teams against one another, and the grand finale raising the stakes even higher with an eight-man free-for-all that ended with more than a few fires to put out.
The opening night of a two-day event, Friday’s semifinals marked the beginning of just the fifth ever demolition derby in Stanton, which, aside from the annual Smackdown held at the county fair since 2020, has hosted two “Border Wars” derbies the past two summers that bring in competitors from several surrounding states.
Christopher Urban, one half of the event’s Omaha-based announcing duo opposite Jimmy “Roadkill” Howe, said Stanton Smackdown has a more local feel to it by comparison, and could very well be the start of a long-lasting tradition in the town.
“All this stuff carries on from generation to generation, man, (because) this is a family thing.” Urban said.
Howe said his outlook on the future of high-revving, high-octane motorsports is somewhat less certain with the growing popularity of electric vehicles, but Howe said he hopes the benefits they provide can evolve with the technology of the future.
“Hopefully fossil fuels can sustain (long) enough that we can (continue) motorsports as we transition (toward electric vehicles) and we all can enjoy the freedoms of motorsports, whether it’s a demolition derby, NASCAR race, drag race, tractor pull, whatever it may be,” he said. “The sportsmanship and enthusiasm can continue to carry on … we’ve just got to stay open-minded.”