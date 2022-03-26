MADISON — A man who was given a 4-year probation sentence on March 18 for a felony drug conviction is facing allegations that he violated his probation less than a week into his supervision term.
The Madison County Attorney’s Office filed a motion on Friday to revoke 43-year-old Spencer Johnson’s probation over an allegation that Johnson was in possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday while at the Norfolk probation office, only 3 days after he was sentenced.
Johnson was sentenced by District Judge James Kube to 4 years of Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision for the conviction of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony. Johnson’s probation term isn’t scheduled to end until March 18, 2026.
In a complaint supporting the motion to revoke Johnson’s probation, the county attorney’s office alleged that Johnson violated “Condition 1” of his probation terms: “The defendant shall not violate the laws, refrain from disorderly conduct or acts injurious to others.”
The complaint further alleges that, on Monday, Johnson “did use, or possess with intent to use, drug paraphernalia to manufacture, ingest, inhale or otherwise introduce into the human body a controlled substance.”
If Kube finds that Johnson did violate his probation, the judge could sustain the prosecution’s motion and revoke Johnson’s probation. If so, the judge would be able to sentence Johnson to a prison term of up to 50 years.
The judge also could find that Johnson violated a condition of his probation but that incarceration isn’t necessary. If that’s the case, Kube’s options would be to reprimand Johnson; intensify his supervision; alter the terms of his probation; order a custodial sanction; or extend his probation.
Johnson has served prison terms for meth deliveries, sexual assaults and being a habitual criminal. He was discharged from parole in July 2020 after serving nearly 10 years in prison.
At his sentencing hearing, an emotional Johnson pleaded for Kube to give him an opportunity at probation. He had always been sentenced to jail or prison for his crimes, he said, and wanted an opportunity to show the judge and the community that he could be an asset to the community.
Kube had said that it was “extremely difficult” for him or any judge to give someone with Johnson’s rap sheet anything but a prison sentence. But Kube decided to give Johnson a chance at probation so he could take advantage of strict accountability and intense programming.
“If I give you probation and you come back on a revocation, I’m going to give you more time than I was going to give you today,” the judge said.
Johnson is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, April 14.