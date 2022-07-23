MADISON — Two Norfolk women facing charges in Madison County District Court stemming from the alleged abortion and subsequent burial of a baby’s body pleaded not guilty on Thursday and Friday.
Jessica Burgess, 41, appeared before District Judge Mark Johnson on Friday and sat mute on charges of prohibited acts with human skeletal remains, concealing the death of another person, false information, abortion at greater than 20 weeks’ gestation and abortion by someone other than a licensed physician.
Johnson entered not-guilty pleas on Burgess’ behalf as a result of her choosing to remain silent.
Earlier in July, the judge allowed the case against Burgess to proceed after finding probable cause that Burgess committed three felonies — prohibited acts with human skeletal remains and the two abortion charges.
Celeste Burgess, 18, also pleaded not guilty during an appearance presided over by District Judge James Kube. The younger Burgess is charged with prohibited acts with human skeletal remains, concealing the death of another person and false information.
The 18-year-old had her case transferred from juvenile court to adult court earlier this month.
The charges against the Burgesses were filed after Jessica Burgess allegedly ordered pills in March aimed at terminating Celeste Burgess’ pregnancy. In April, the baby died about 29 weeks into the younger Burgess’ pregnancy, and prosecutors have alleged the baby’s death was self-induced without a physician.
The Madison County Attorney’s Office also alleges that the Burgesses enacted a plan to bury the baby’s remains at a rural location north of Norfolk. Evidence at Jessica Burgess’ preliminary hearing from Norfolk police detective Ben McBride indicated that the mother and daughter buried the body three different times and also attempted to burn it after the second exhumation.
On July 12, 22-year-old Tanner Barnhill pleaded no contest to attempted concealing a death, a Class 3 misdemeanor, after he lent support to the Burgesses by providing them with transportation to and from the multiple burial sites.
Barnhill, who faces up to 3 months in jail, a $500 fine or both, is scheduled to be sentenced in Madison County Court on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Jessica Burgess, who faces up to 8 years of imprisonment, has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Friday, Sept. 2. Celeste Burgess has a pretrial scheduled for Monday, Aug. 29. She faces up to 4 years’ imprisonment.
Others appeared before Johnson on the following charges Friday:
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Theon S. Merchant, 31, 301 E. Braasch Ave., pleaded not guilty.
Delivery of morphine, delivery of methamphetamine
— Trevor Thomsen, 31, 1403 Campus Drive, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Delivery of methamphetamine
— Doug L. Brown, 43, 1012 S. First St., pleaded guilty.
Sex Offender Registration Act violation — second offense, possession of methamphetamine
— James E. Lewis, 53, 404 S. Second St., pleaded not guilty to violating the Sex Offender Registration Act. A motion to continue his pretrial and trial in the meth-possession case was sustained.
Attempted possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of alprazolam with intent to deliver
— Dionte R. Ray, 20, Omaha, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Third-degree domestic assault — second offense
— Maurice D. Taylor, 58, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty.
Burglary, possession of methamphetamine, theft by unlawful taking
— Eirene E. Waite, 57, Madison County Jail, tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine. Johnson set a new bond for Waite at $50,000 and remanded her custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Attempted theft by receiving stolen property ($5,000 or more), possession of methamphetamine
— Blaize A. Warnick, 29, Monroe, pleaded no contest to theft and guilty to possession of meth.
Third-degree assault of a health care professional, assault by mutual consent
— Percy M. Weaver, 36, 1700 N. Victory Road, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Possession of psilocybin
— Royce L. Williams IV, 22, 3207 S. 12th St., Lot 14, had a hearing scheduled for Friday, Sept. 2.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Tana M. Kimber, 53, Casper, Wyoming, pleaded not guilty.
— Evan Ruiz, 23, 601 N. Queen City Blvd., pleaded not guilty.
Theft by deception ($1,500-$4,999), second-degree forgery
— Joshua L. Sanders, 41, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Attempted first-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony.
— Maxine S. Keys, 42, Madison County Jail, had a request to reduce her bond from $500,000 denied.
Postrelease supervision violation for strangulation, first-degree false imprisonment
— Edward Randall, 24, Randolph, had an arraignment scheduled for Friday, Aug. 26.