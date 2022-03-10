Midwest Bank added a third Norfolk location last year amid continued growth across the region.
The bank, which has 11 locations across eastern Nebraska, moved into its new headquarters at 2601 W. Cooper Drive last May. The bank sports 160 employees across all its Nebraska locations.
Marcy Kratochvil, vice president of Midwest Bank, said that the bank has experienced consistent growth through the years, and there had been a lack of space for it to continue to grow.
“This new facility, which serves as our corporate headquarters, will allow for future growth and will allow us to maximize our support to our clients, our Midwest Bank locations, and our sister bank locations at Redstone Bank in Colorado,” Kratochvil said.
Originating in Pilger in 1952, Midwest Bank describes itself as having high expectations of its team to provide the best experience possible for clients.
“We strive to make people’s experiences here like no banking relationship they’ve ever had, and we are proud of the reputation we’ve earned,” Kratochvil said.
Midwest Bank is a community bank, meaning that it is not bound by corporate policies, she said. The bank is able to meet clients’ needs in an efficient, flexible and personal manner, according to Kratochvil. Insurance services also are offered through Midwest Bank Agency, as well as investment services through Midwest Wealth Management.
Midwest Bank’s presence continues to expand in Nebraska, which has increased employment opportunities in the state. The staff at Midwest Bank also supports its sister bank: Redstone Bank in Colorado.
Redstone Bank was established in Centennial, Colorado, and has expanded into Littleton, Colorado. Redstone also has plans to add a location in Parker, Colorado.
“As we continue to grow in Nebraska and Colorado, employment opportunities are continually created in the Norfolk area,” Kratochvil said.
The key to Midwest Bank’s success and subsequent growth? Relationships.
“We truly value the relationships we have with our clients and enjoy getting to know them, their business and their family,” Kratochvil said.
Moving forward, Midwest Bank said it plans to continue making an impact in its communities by not only providing banking services, but by having its employees involved in and committed to the success of those communities.
The bank said, that once it moved to Norfolk 16 years ago, employees have felt supported and welcomed by the community.
“We’re proud to be able to make a long-term commitment to Norfolk by relocating our headquarters here and being a part of the growth that so many in Norfolk are working toward,” Kratochvil said.
Midwest Bank serves the communities of Pierce, Plainview, Creighton, Norfolk, Pilger, Wisner, York, Deshler and Lincoln. Its hours of operation are Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.