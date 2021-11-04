Midtown Health Center focuses on prevention

Workers at Midtown Health Center know that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, especially in the home. A healthy family sets each member on a leg up in life and, thanks to support from the United Way, workers can continue to serve the community.
The health care they offer is income-based, making it affordable and not stigmatizing so that cost "isn't as high of an issue," according to Midtown's CEO, Kathy Nordby. Medical, dental, behavioral and transportation services are offered to families, as well as assistance in applications to get long-term help. Workers also help with therapy in elementary schools, which, Nordby said, helps children succeed, which in turn helps their parents succeed.
"Starting at the beginning helped make those kids successful," Nordby said. "We assisted success."
In light of success, future plans abound. Since the COVID pandemic, "there's been a continual demand for therapy," she said. Workers also have seen a need for pediatric dentistry and hope to cover their bases by adding vision care in the future.
With continual demand, however, comes continual need. Nordby works closely with several federal agencies to access funds, and donations from the United Way help fill in the gaps. Although the United Way supports roughly .0025% of Midtown's budget, "losing those connections would be devastating," Nordby said, because that money goes directly into community support.
Midtown is bouncing back with patients despite a brief setback in 2007 that forced the center to close its doors. Now, more than 20,000 patients have been served in and around the Norfolk area.
At the end of the day, children receiving adequate care sets the foundation for healthy future families. Addressing health problems now can prevent major complications in the future, which, Nordby said, was the goal all along.
"We want prevention instead of treatment," she said. "If we prevent it, it will be saved over and over again."