Jose Francisco Garcia of Humanities Nebraska spoke on the history of Spanish and Mexican presence on the plains and in Nebraska at the Norfolk Public Library on Tuesday, covering a period of more than 450 years and exploring the earliest Spanish settlers of the Americas up to current-day Chicano and Latino populations in the Norfolk area.
Brought to America by the Mexican Revolution in the early 1900s, Francisco Garcia’s family has lived on the plains as Mexican-Americans for three generations.
“My people came over in about 1913,” Francisco Garcia said to a crowd of 25. “They crossed into El Paso, stayed there — my oldest uncle was born there — and then had to get out of Texas because the Texas Rangers didn’t like the Garcias so much.”
A Kansas City native, Francisco Garcia came to Nebraska when he fell in love with his wife, Linda Garcia-Perez, who also has contributed to Humanities Nebraska. Francisco Garcia and Garcia-Perez, a retired Omaha librarian, founded the Mexican American Historical Society of the Midlands and today curate a collection of folk art.
“I chose to live a self-determined life and to teach what I learned and to share knowledge of history, culture and folk art,” Francisco Garcia said. “I have the largest Mexican flag in Nebraska, but I haven’t flown that but for ceremonial reasons. I also was born in the United States.”
That last point is one Francisco Garcia drives home, and one that makes him consider his civic duty as a citizen.
“In Nebraska, the Spanish-speaking Mestizo population is growing — about 15% of the state now,” Francisco Garcia said. “The responsibility they have is to ensure that their world is good for their children and is right for their country. Yes, they can speak Spanish or English any time they want because we’re in a democratic nation, but they also need to ensure civic responsibility.”
In his presentation, Francisco Garcia shared statistics on the current population of Hispanic people in the area. More than 3,500 Latinos call Norfolk home, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey estimates, representing 14.7% of the city’s total population and forming its second largest ethnic group.
But 15 miles away in Madison, the story is quite different: There, 58.5% of the population is estimated to be Hispanic, according to that same U.S. Census Bureau data. Francisco-Garcia pointed to meatpacking, especially through Tyson Foods, as a huge draw for Latino laborers, a continuation of a long history of Latino — especially Chicano and Mexicano – fueled labor.
“This was the stockyards in its heyday in Omaha,” Francisco Garcia said as he displayed an image of the sprawling industrial meat production landscape that once dominated Nebraska’s biggest city. “Up until the 1920s, they (meat processing workers) were still Czechs and the Irish, and the Russians and the Polish and the Italians were all still working packing houses until they began buying homes and began having a middle-class life. And there was no way they were going to be killing rats or cutting beef for a living, so here came the lower paid wages and the trains, and the rail traffic brought (Mexican laborers) all up.”
But before Mexican-Americans began inhabiting the area, a Spanish American trader named Manuel Lisa was the first American citizen to live in what is now Nebraska. According to legend, Lisa gave Bellevue, Nebraska, its name when he uttered “La belle vue,” literally meaning “the beautiful view” in French, after climbing to the top of Elk Hill to survey the area.
Lisa was involved in trading furs and other goods with the indigenous population, which later gave him enough influence to keep a large fighting force of Native Americans from joining the Tecumseh-led native-British coalition that threatened the United States in the War of 1812, Francisco Garcia said.
Other topics of the evening included early Spanish expeditions into the plains looking for gold, the intricately stratified ethnic caste system that continues to influence the identities of Mexican-Americans today and societies of Hispanic women who fought for the burial rights of a Latino soldier who was killed in battle.
The depth and variety of history presented provided attendants with a wealth of information and engaged them in the cultural exchange.
“I think it’s very important that we just start understanding diversity and not only in America but in our community,” said Jim Halferty, a retired Winside Public Schools history teacher who attended the presentation. “I think it’s important to note that the community in Norfolk is trying to do something, and that it is something that people ought to be aware of and try to get as involved as they can.
“There’s a vibrant Hispanic community in Norfolk that I don’t have much contact with, but I know they get out there and work with people.”
To Francisco Garcia, the most important thing people take away from his presentation is a message of commonality.
“If you were to crack us like an egg, we’d have the same color blood,” Francisco Garcia said. “I’m surrounded by people that understand their civic responsibilities, because they have had the privilege of being in institutions that really value civic ideas and duties. Norfolk has a strong feeling for their library, they love their library, and they come to library events. That’s beautiful.”
Francisco Garcia was the first in a series of summer speakers at the library. The next speaker will be Laureen Riedesel, who will present a history of Swedish pioneers in Nebraska on Tuesday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s community meeting room. A full calendar of events and speakers in the summer series may be found at norfolk-ne.libcal.com.