MADISON — A Wayne man convicted of six wide-ranging crimes was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
District Judge Mark Johnson sentenced 44-year-old Timothy Robbins to 6 to 12 years in prison for delivery of methamphetamine, attempted delivery of methamphetamine, attempted possession of methamphetamine, theft, second-degree forgery and driving under suspension.
Robbins will have to serve 3 years less 101 days credit before becoming eligible for parole and 6 years less time served before he is eligible for mandatory release.
The first of Robbins’ three cases stems from an incident on June 19, 2021, in which he sold a stolen vehicle for $1,000 to an automotive business in Madison County.
Then on Sept. 29, 2021, a confidential informant met Robbins outside a Norfolk residence and paid Robbins $110 for a jeweler’s bag of meth. The next day, a confidential informant again met Robbins — this time outside a Norfolk business — and gave Robbins $200 in exchange for another jeweler’s bag of meth. Robbins was arrested on suspicion of the deliveries on Jan. 10.
On December 14, 2021, Robbins was found by police sleeping in a vehicle in a Norfolk parking lot. He had a warrant for his arrest at the time and, during a search of his vehicle, a glass pipe with meth residue was found. A plea bargain on Feb. 18 amended a meth possession charge to attempted possession and one of the delivery charges to an attempted delivery.
Deputy Madison County Attorney Matthew Kiernan recommended a 5- to 6-year prison sentence for Robbins as part of the plea agreement. Kiernan called the state’s recommendation “more than fair.”
Robbins was represented by Brad Ewalt and Deputy Madison County Public Defender Chelsey Hartner at his sentencing.
Ewalt, who represented Robbins in the attempted possession of meth case, said meth is at the root of much of Robbins’ legal trouble. A short sentence would be appropriate, he said.
Hartner said crime lab testing showed that only one of the substances delivered by Robbins in September was, in fact, meth and that evidence would have shown as much at trial.
Robbins didn’t start using meth until a few years ago, she said, which is why his crimes started adding up. She asked for probation on Robbins’ behalf and requested that Johnson not exceed the state’s recommended sentence if he found that probation isn’t suitable.
Robbins told Johnson that he would like an opportunity to be in his children’s lives.
“I’ll get my life straight and do all of the treatment I need to do and get off the drugs,” he said.
Johnson told Robbins that his decisions have threatened and likely caused harm to the community.
“The deliveries of illegal substances present a harm to society and harm others that you sell to when they may be suffering from addictions,” he said. “Making (meth) available just continues that cycle.”
The presentence investigation report indicated that Robbins would be a high risk to reoffend and that he is someone who is believed to be unable or unwilling to adhere to society’s behavior requirements — factors Johnson said he took into account.
Robbins’ sentence includes 6 to 12 years for the meth delivery; 3 to 6 years for the attempted meth delivery; 90 days for attempted possession of meth; 180 days each for theft and forgery; and 30 days for driving under suspension. Each sentence was ordered by Johnson to be served at the same time.
Johnson sentenced others on Thursday for the following:
Probation violation for possession of methamphetamine — two counts
— Cheryle Caudell, 50, Norfolk, 20 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 108 days served, costs.
Probation violation for driving under the influence — third offense
— Brittany E. Edwards, 36, 1901 College View Drive, $1,000, 165 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 23 days served, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Unauthorized use of a financial transaction device ($1,500-$4,999)
— Brian A. Seier, 56, 1314 W. Phillip Ave., 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends unless waived with credit for 10 days served, $2,674.01 restitution, costs.
Delivery of marijuana — two counts, attempted assault by a confined person, probation violation for possession of cocaine
— Timothy Owens, 33, Madison County Jail, 45 to 60 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 110 days served, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500)
— Brit Blanchard, 34, Madison County Jail, 6 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 42 days served, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine, attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Joseph W. Hogeland, 42, Madison County Jail, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 51 days served, costs.
Possession of a written instrument forgery device, attempted possession of methamphetamine
— William T. Rainer, 40, Madison County Jail, 15 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 51 days served, $500 restitution, costs.