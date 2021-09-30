Few people will argue with the notion that good roads are necessary, which is why there has been such an effort to expand major highways in Nebraska to four lanes. For years, I’ve been saying I hope to live long enough to see Highway 275 four lanes between Norfolk and Fremont. Let’s hope it happens.
Good roads have been an issue since settlers moved into the area and needed to get their produce to markets and to bring supplies back home.
Rural Free Delivery (RFD), which began in 1896, increased the need for an adequate road system and broadened the support for good roads. The rise of the number of private automobiles also increased the need for good roads and streets. In Nebraska, motor vehicle registration rose from 571 in 1905 to more than 11,000 by 1910.
That fact was not lost on a group of road enthusiasts who, in 1911, came to Nebraska to solicit support for a continuous road from Mexico to Canada.
The development of the Meridian Road (so named because of its proximity to the 100th Meridian) coincided with the implementation of the Good Roads Movement, which advocated federal, state and local governments for aid in building and maintain roads. To raise money to promote their cause, supporters sold stamps “to keep the highway before the public.”
In 1916, the Federal Aid Road Act was passed, which provided funds to the states for road improvements. More federal funding was provided by the Federal Highway Act of 1921. In Nebraska, the Good Roads Association was formed in 1918. Its purpose was to encourage the most efficient and economical use of money allocated for highways. In Nebraska, the Meridian Highway linked 18 towns on its 200-mile route through the state. Some of those were Chester, Hebron, York, Columbus, Norfolk, Pierce and Crofton. In most cases, the road followed section lines, which were designated right-of-ways for roads.
In Norfolk, the road came into town along the route that is now 13th Street. It followed Norfolk Avenue east to what is now Seventh Street, where it turned north again along the route that is now Square Turn Boulevard and on to Hadar. In time, the route was changed to travel north on 13th Street through town to Hadar. Farmers from the area contributed labor and equipment for the roads.
Soon, businesses serving the needs of travelers sprang up along the road. Among them were campgrounds, cabin camps and motels.
The accommodations were needed because, in 1929, “The American Automobile Association announced it would direct 250,000 tourists through Iowa and Nebraska” during that summer.
To promote the highway, the Meridian Road committee commissioned a “motion picture” be created to show to possible supporters and the general public. A segment of the movie was shot in Norfolk and, according to the Daily News, supporters gave those involved a rousing welcome when they reached town.
“Moving pictures are taken only in the towns and cities where the crowds are the largest,” the article said. “It will be the first time motion pictures will have been made of Norfolk and vicinity. A large number of boys are planning to have a good place in the crowd when the ‘movie’ operator starts action,” the paper said.
The Meridian Road was significant until the 1930s. By then, it had been renamed Highway 81, and it was relocated to its present route.