Keith Walton considers the Vietnam War his war.
After all, he was in high school in the late 1960s when thousands of Americans were being sent into battle and when thousands more were gathering on street corners and college campuses in protest of the conflict.
Walton was born in California but moved to Norfolk with his family when he was 10. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1970 and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Kearney State College (now the University of Nebraska at Kearney).
Although he taught high school social studies in Nebraska and Wyoming for 36 years and now lives in The Bitterroot Valley, Montana, he calls Norfolk home, he said.
And he’s always been interested in the Vietnam War.
“That was our generation’s war,” he said.
Because he lived in Norfolk during the height of the war, Walton knew some of the local men who died in the war. He started doing research on those men, and the men he didn’t know, eventually wondering if he had enough information to write a book about Norfolk men who died in the war.
Five years later, Walton has published “The Last Full Measure: From America’s Heartland to the Battlefields of Vietnam: Remembering the Fallen from One Nebraska Town.” The phrase “The Last Full Measure” is from President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg address.
When compiling information, Walton studied official documents, talked to the soldiers’ friends and family, read correspondence between soldiers and loved ones, and, when possible, communicated with soldiers and other military officials who served with the men.
“I heard from people who served with the men … and were (often) able to talk to someone who was with the person when he died,” Walton said.
Case in point is the late Roger Hundt, who died Dec. 3, 1969, after being injured seven weeks earlier, just three weeks after arriving in Vietnam. In addition to reviewing military documents, Walton read letters written by Army chaplains who ministered to Hundt and, “remarkably,” a Norfolk man who was working in medical records in Vietnam and visited Hundt often.
“The letters were saved, along with photos, Roger’s medals, newspaper clippings, Army commendations and a funeral brochure, and placed in a cardboard box in their (Norman and Mary Hundt, Roger’s parents) bedroom closet. It was not until 2014 that Roger’s brother, Bruce, opened the box. … There they were, records that memorialize the life of their beloved son and brother during his final weeks,” Walton wrote.
In addition to personal stories, Walton has placed each soldier’s story in context, so readers know what was happening at that point in the war, both in Vietnam and at home.
While Walton is pleased with the book, he doesn’t want to discount the role of the soldiers who served and survived the war, but that may be another book, he wrote.
“I have a lot of respect for these individuals,” he said.