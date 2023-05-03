NELIGH — Those watching the Antelope County Board of Supervisors meeting via Zoom witnessed lewd conduct on Tuesday morning.
Lisa Payne, county clerk, said the county board regularly meets in person but makes its meeting available by Zoom for those wanting to watch it or participate via the telecommunications platform.
With Zoom, participants can put a camera on themselves while watching the meeting or just have it on a blank screen and listen.
During Tuesday’s meeting, one of the participants had a camera on himself and performed a lewd act.
“It did occur,” and everyone at the meeting in the room saw it, Payne said.
She also placed a call into Joe Smith, who also serves as the Antelope County attorney, after the incident.
Smith said the person masturbated, but Smith said he isn’t sure if charges can be brought against the individual. Nor does he know who the person was.
Smith said Antelope County does a “tremendous job” of making its meetings open to the public. With a public body, the commissioners must be careful not to restrict access to the meeting, he said.
Smith will talk to the county board in the future to see if any additional precautions can be taken to prevent it from happening again.
“Unfortunately, these types of things happen from time to time,” Smith said.