MADISON — Madison County Attorney Joe Smith was directed by the county’s board of commissioners on Wednesday to try to work out an agreement between property owners to sell land from one to another after one of them became landlocked from the Elkhorn River eroding a county road that led to his cabin.
Commissioners said it is hoped that Smith can work out an acceptable amount for “about a hundred yards” of land so Aaron Beckman can have the county construct a road to give him access to his cabin as he currently is landlocked.
If no agreement can be worked out, the county could seek condemnation procedures on that or other property to provide Beckman access to his property.
The property in question is roughly one mile east and one mile north of Battle Creek. Beckman, who serves as a firefighter, was attending a funeral for another firefighter Wednesday morning.
Smith said the county needs to assist Beckman under state law because when he purchased the property, he was not landlocked.
If Beckman provides an affidavit that he cannot purchase the land in question for a road to his property at a reasonable price, then the county will attempt to purchase the property or seek condemnation.
“I think the land out there is roughly $6,500 an acre,” Smith said, based on what the land’s value is assessed at in the county.
Commissioners were given photos and a map that showed the area in question. It is hoped that the property owner and Beckman can arrive at a fair price for the property so that a much longer road — possibly about one-fourth of a mile — doesn’t have to be sought.
Smith said if the property owner and Beckman cannot work out an agreement, then the county will need to build the road through condemnation of the land.
If the county builds a road, statutes indicate that it must follow section lines as much as practical, Smith said. Right now, there is a rural lane, which goes across about a quarter section.
Smith said the county probably would have to purchase the property where that rural lane is, then improve it to turn it into a county road to tie into a new road.
But since Beckman purchased the property after 1982, Beckman would be responsible for the costs to build the road — according to statute, Smith said.
Commissioner Troy Uhlir, chairman of the county board, said he hopes that an agreement can be reached between Beckman and the landowner to save everyone money. Uhlir said the county may face a similar situation with a landlocked property owner near Tilden.
Commissioner Eric Stinson asked if the county would have to stabilize the Elkhorn River where it had eaten some of Beckman’s property and the old road. Uhlir said the river is now stabilized through the efforts of Beckman.
Commissioners voted 3-0 to have Smith work with the property owners to try to work out an agreement.
“I’ll proceed and talk with everybody,” Smith said. “If they can’t work it out, then I’ll talk to Mr. Beckman about putting together the affidavit (that he needs).”
In recent years, the county has occasionally become involved in land purchase negotiations after one property owner loses access to his land because of the Elkhorn River.
Part of the reason for the problem is that much of the river cuts through sandy soils, which is easier for the river to erode land than clay or other soil types.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator; Joe Smith, county attorney; five from the public and three reporters.
Meeting lasted: One hour, 15 minutes, including time as a board of equalization.
ACTION ITEMS
— By JERRY GUENTHER