Andrew McCarthy, owner of District Table & Tap was sworn in as the representative for Ward 4 at Monday night’s city council meeting.
McCarthy said he brings a new perspective to the council.
“It’s kind of an unique background I have, I guess, as far as the service industry and overseeing restaurants,” he said. “It’s quite the operation. You have inventory development, labor, there’s a lot going into a restaurant that people probably don’t really think of.”
Additionally, this background has made it easier for him to work with different people, he said.
“The restaurant business, bar business, you learn a lot about personalities and you learn how to manage them, how to work with them,” McCarthy said.
McCarthy said he applied for the position, which opened after Fred Wiebelhaus’ resignation, to get involved with growth and development from the public side of things.
“I wanted to join to be a part of the great group of guys who are really accelerating the growth,” he said. “The private part of economic development has been really fun and exciting, and I just kind of want to get on the public part of that, learn more about city operations.”
McCarthy said growth is one of the biggest issues facing Norfolk right now.
“The growth is obviously here, and now we need to adapt to that growth as far as planning, zoning, any kind of way to support the city with the more costs that come with growth,” he said.
McCarthy said he has a couple of goals moving forward.
“I definitely want to get more attendance and more community involvement at meetings like this,” he said. “And, of course, get out and meet the people of Ward 4 and project their views, opinions, as best I can to the community and the council.”
McCarthy is on the public health and safety, emergency services and policies and procedures subcommittees, he said.
“I’m really excited to be a part of the two subcommittees I’m on. My dad’s a cop, I really respect that part of the city,” he said. “I love seeing a project, like the thought and idea, and then see it grow and see the final product. Adding in the structure, and the procedures, the policies, that’s interesting to me I guess.”
Wiebelhaus resigned earlier this month to take a promotion at his job that requires him to move to Lincoln. McCarthy was one of several applicants for the open position and was selected by Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning and approved by the council on Aug. 12.