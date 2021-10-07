A landmark Norfolk building is being nominated for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places.
At its recent meeting in Norfolk, the state historic preservation board voted to send the nomination of the Masonic Temple to the National Parks Service, which manages the National Register program.
The National Register is a list of the nation’s historic places worthy of preservation.
“The significance of the Norfolk Masonic Temple is that it represents a time in our history when people joined organizations to work toward the betterment of their community,” said Jill Dolberg of Lincoln, Nebraska’s deputy state historic preservation officer. “Any number of activities or charities can and did draw people together, but in this case, the Masonic organizations in Norfolk wanted a permanent home and commissioned the design of a beautiful facility by J. C. Stitt, a prodigious Norfolk architect whose work has been much celebrated in the National Register of Historic Places.”
The preservation board met in the building at 907 Norfolk Ave. and was given a tour by Shirley and Rod Hughes and Merle Rix, all of Norfolk. The three-story structure was constructed in 1933 at a cost of around $50,000 – a considerable amount of money considering it was the height of the Depression.
Then, yearly dues were around $1, said Rix, who has been a Mason for 65 years.
According to the nomination documents, Freemasonry is a fraternal order that draws its origins from medieval stonemason groups in Europe. Members are expected to adhere to the “highest standards of ethics, honesty and strength of character.”
The organization for men is the Masons; the organization for women is the Order of Eastern Star; the organization for girls is Job’s Daughters, and the organization for boys is DeMolay. All have social and religious duties, too. For instance, they support the Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont and the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth, which provides for elderly.
The first evidence of Mason activity in Norfolk dates back to the 1880s, although where they met is not known. In 1933, the Masons bought the property where the building is located from Gertrude Weatherby. Stitt designed the structure, and it was built by Beckenhauer Construction, which still operates in Norfolk.
Stitt, who was a Mason, also designed the Carnegie Library, the Norfolk Junior High school, the city auditorium and numerous other buildings in Northeast Nebraska.
The Greek revival-style, brick building has three floors. The basement includes an apartment where a maintenance man once lived, meeting, storage and mechanical rooms. The main floor features a kitchen and reception area that can seat 100 people and restrooms. The second floor houses the formal meeting room, which features an altar and seating along two sides. A balcony extends over the meeting room.
The main floor reception area has solid maple floor, and the woodwork throughout the building is oak.
Although the building was built in the early 1930s, it wasn’t dedicated until March 1946, when the building debt was paid.
The organization uses the building for meetings and events, such as the annual pancake feed during Norfolk’s Oktoberfest celebration. For years, the public was not allowed to use the building, but that policy has been changed, said Shirley Hughes. Now, the public can rent the facility for events, she said. In fact, a wedding was recently held there, Rix said, and the name was changed to Masonic Center from Masonic Temple.
“The building has been beautifully maintained for 88 years and still serves the Masons well today. Walking through the building, the visitor can get a sense of the social network that used the building for so long: Meeting rooms hint at secret traditions, large dining rooms remind one of community pancake feeds and other gatherings,” Dolberg said. “We don’t necessarily join clubs the way people did in the past, and perhaps we have lost a little of that community-minded spirit since then, but the building is important to list in the NRHP to serve us as a reminder of what was once common.”