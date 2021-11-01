Marine boot camp

Marine Pfc. Christopher Allen Rutenbeck, 19, of Wayne graduated from the U.S. Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego on Sept. 10.
Rutenbeck — the son of Micky and Katie Rutenbeck of Wayne — successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive boot training as one of 85 recruits in Training Platoon 1070.
While in recruit training, Rutenbeck became the first recruit from Nebraska in the past five years to graduate with honors out of 505 recruits and served as a guide for Platoon 1070.
Following 30 days home working as a recruiter out of the Norfolk Marine Corps office, his next stop is Camp Pendleton for three months at the School of Infantry, Military Occupation Specialty School.
Rutenbeck will be stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, following training.