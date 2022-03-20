Numerous empty commercial spaces can be spotted around Norfolk, and some slots have been vacant for considerable amounts of time.
But local professionals in the business and real estate industries indicated that the vacancies aren’t necessarily a reflection on the state of business in the community. Instead, local commerce is considered to be in a thriving position.
Austen Hagood, president of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, said Norfolk is “booming.” Hagood said he admires how Norfolk business owners and real-estate agents have navigated the pandemic.
“For every business that closes or retires, there are another two that open,” he said. “I think if you were to list every town or size across the country and look at what was lost and what was gained, I think Norfolk would come out on top of how we came out of it.”
Norfolk has dozens of empty commercial spaces, many of which have been vacant for lengthy periods of time, possibly a year or longer. Some of the empty buildings include Pasewalk Plaza, 710 S. 13th St.; Time Square, 1909 Vicki Lane; and Meadows Plaza, 2106 Taylor Ave., among others.
Ultimately, the buildings where business owners choose to operate their business is up to them, Hagood said. And it seems that over the past decade, local business owners have chosen to operate their business in a revitalized downtown as opposed to other available spaces across Norfolk.
“It has been fantastic between restaurants, bars, activities and parks,” Hagood said. “It’s revitalizing to see. Where my office is, I get to watch all of it, and over the last seven years, I’ve seen a significant uptick in foot traffic. The stronger downtown is, the stronger the entire town is.”
Norfolk’s business owners have been great local investors, Hagood said, and the community has invested back in those businesses. And while local ownership is prominent in the community, he said, an increase in corporate ownership could help fill available commercial spaces.
“As much as I love local ownership and entrepreneurship, (national chains) would still bring jobs and commerce for local companies. If more businesses come here, we will invest back in them. As much as I’d like to see everything on a local level, we are going to need contributions from all types of businesses to keep Norfolk viable.”
Russ Wilcox, owner and Realtor at Real Estate Solutions Team of Norfolk, said the ability to fill commercial spaces largely depends on what type of spaces needs to be filled.
For example, some of the available commercial spaces are office-type vacancies, while others are designed more for stores or restaurants.
Since the pandemic started, Wilcox said, the demand for office space has decreased substantially due to so many people having the ability to work from home. In addition, Wilcox said, Norfolk has seen multiple new medical facilities open.
“It’s nobody’s fault, but you have the combination of new construction that leaves buildings sitting empty, plus the change in demand for office space,” he said. “Those types of things create a challenge for property owners trying to fill that space.”
Wilcox also said some building designs simply don’t meld with certain business models.
“If someone doesn’t have the purpose for a specific space, it’s going to stay empty,” he said.
Another contributing factor to empty retail spaces is the dramatic increase in popularity in online shopping. Wilcox encouraged locals to invest in local businesses to help keep them viable. As for appealing to business owners, Wilcox said preparing commercial property is much different from readying residential real estate.
“It’s almost like you’re getting that commercial property to look like a white box — down to the four walls and the bathrooms,” he said. “Sometimes, if a space is gutted, it can help someone create an image for the space and envision a transformation.”
Steve Osborn, a Realtor at Coldwell Banker Dover Realtors and past president of the Norfolk Board of Realtors, said most of the properties he leases are houses, but he also does work with commercial spaces.
Osborn said filling commercial spaces largely depends on the vision of entrepreneurs — analyzing business trends and determining what type of building will best fit a business’s future needs.
One such example is the May 2021 opening of the Midtown Event Center on Riverside Boulevard. The event center building, which had extensive renovation and expansion done in 2020 and 2021, used to house a Canham Maytag building.
Nobody ever thought that the Maytag building would be replaced with an event hall, Osborn said. But Scott Stevens, owner of the Midtown Event Center, saw the opportunity to transform the building.
“It’s a nice building, and (Stevens) was willing to spearhead a transformation,” Osborn said. “Business owners have to have a vision for property.”
Realtors can use certain tactics to attract business owners to empty lots, Osborn said.
“To keep businesses viable in Norfolk, (Realtors) can go to businesses after hours, as well as ribbon cutting ceremonies and other economic development events,” Osborn said. “It’s important to be accessible.”
Making rent affordable for businesses also increases the likelihood of filling commercial spaces, Osborn said.
An analysis showed that the average rent of five properties in Norfolk with available spaces — Pasewalk Plaza, Time Square, the Norfolk Retail Center, Meadows Plaza and 2015 Krenzien Drive — is about $17 per square foot per year. That equates to about $20,400 per year ($1,700 per month) for a 1,200-square-foot space.
Perkins Properties of Omaha owns Pasewalk Plaza and Time Square, among other properties in Norfolk. At least 11 spaces between Pasewalk Plaza and Time Square are available, many of which have been vacant for several months or even years.
John Perkins, owner of Perkins Properties, declined an interview for this story. But Wendy Chapman, director of leasing at Perkins, did say that Perkins has had “some positive leasing activity” at Pasewalk Plaza. Chapman said, however, that many retailers and service tenants likely wouldn’t make final decisions until the end of the first quarter.
In July 2021, Brookwood Capital Advisors of Nashville, Tennessee, purchased the Sunset Plaza Mall but has since sold it to a Florida company. Brookwood lowered leasing to as low as $750 per month and saw an immediate interest from local businesses in filling empty mall space.