A local man previously convicted of multiple domestic assaults is facing two felony charges in connection with another alleged assault that happened in April.
Dustin Peterson, 40, is charged with second-offense third-degree domestic assault and first-degree false imprisonment after he allegedly got drunk, beat a woman and refused to let her leave his residence on April 30.
About 11 p.m. on April 30, a woman went to the Norfolk Police Division and asked to speak to an officer about an assault, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The woman told police that she was at her residence when Peterson arrived about 6 p.m. and talked about wanting some property.
Peterson, according to court records, was forbidden from contacting or being near the woman as part of a protection order stemming from previous domestic assaults.
The woman told an officer that Peterson insisted that the woman come to his Norfolk residence. After the pair arrived at Peterson’s residence, the woman said, Peterson took her purse and wouldn’t allow her to leave his residence.
The alleged victim said she tried numerous times to make excuses to leave the residence, but Peterson told her she couldn’t leave. Peterson also would grab the woman and tell her to sit down, she said.
At one point, the affidavit says, Peterson lunged at the woman and pulled her out of a chair by her feet. The woman began kicking to try to get away, she said, which is when Peterson allegedly punched her in the head three to four times, causing the woman pain and breaking her eyeglasses.
After the woman was punched, she said, she continued to attempt to get away but was unable to. Eventually, Peterson passed out and the woman was able to leave, she said.
Police observed that the woman had a swollen, cut nose. She also had a broken blood vessel on the inside of her left eye and a red mark on the left side of her neck. The woman complained of head pain, particularly near her left ear, police said.
At the time of the alleged assault, a protection order against Peterson had been served and wasn’t set to expire until July.
The order prohibits Peterson from contacting, telephoning or communicating with the alleged victim, as well as threatening, assaulting, molesting, attacking or disturbing the peace of the woman. Peterson is enjoined from imposing any restraint upon the woman.
Peterson was previously convicted of violating a domestic abuse protection order in Stanton County on Jan. 25. He also was convicted of second-offense third-degree domestic assault in February 2020 and sentenced to 6 months in jail in July 2020.
A judge also ordered Peterson to serve 15 months of postrelease supervision. Peterson had his postrelease supervision revoked in January after he received multiple jail sanctions for several supervision violations.
The Norfolk man also was convicted of third-degree domestic assault in August 2012.
Both of Peterson’s current charges are Class 3A felonies each punishable by up to 3 years’ imprisonment. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Madison County District Court on Thursday, June 16.
In addition to his felony charges, Peterson is facing separate misdemeanor charges in county court of obstruction of a police officer and violation of a protection order.