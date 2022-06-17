MADISON — A Minnesota man who drove drunk, caused a crash at a busy Norfolk intersection and injured three people, including an 11-year-old girl, was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
District Judge James Kube sentenced 39-year-old Christopher Wood, who had been living in Norfolk at the time, to the maximum 3 years in prison for third-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .361 grams per 100 milliliters of blood.
About 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 27, Norfolk police and rescue personnel were called to the intersection of 13th Street and Omaha Avenue for a three-vehicle accident with injuries.
Upon arrival, officers were initially unsure who had been driving a 2012 Nissan Quest that was determined to have been involved in the crash. Through an independent witness and an occupant of the Quest, police were able to identify the driver of the Quest as Wood. Wood’s vehicle had been traveling 60 to 80 mph before the collision, court documents indicated.
Police said they observed Wood having bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and poor balance. He apparently admitted to drinking alcohol before driving but responded with “not that much” when asked about the amount he had consumed.
An officer then told Wood that an investigation would be needed into a possible DUl. Wood told the officer multiple times that he was not going anywhere with him before he eventually agreed to walk with the officer toward his police cruiser.
While walking to the cruiser, Wood pulled away from the officer and told the officer not to touch him. He then continued to try to move away, preventing officers from handcuffing him. He eventually had to be taken to the ground so that police could handcuff him, according to an affidavit supporting his arrest.
Wood was later transported to Faith Regional Health Services for medical evaluation, but police didn’t have the authority to arrest him because of his medical state at the time.
On Jan. 31, police received a medical record while trying to get Wood cleared for jail housing that included the high test result.
Wood pleaded guilty to the DUI charge on April 25 and had charges of obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest dismissed.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said an 11-year-old girl sustained facial lacerations and needed reconstructive surgery. The girl and her mother, who also was injured in the accident, accrued about $100,000 in medical expenses as a result of the crash, Kiernan said.
The deputy county attorney said Wood has eight prior DUI convictions or charges, most of which are out of Minnesota. Prosecutors couldn’t charge Wood with more than a third-offense DUI because several of his previous DUI convictions happened outside of the 15-year statutory timeframe.
Kiernan recommended the maximum 3 years for the Class 3A felony for which Wood was convicted.
“Considering the damage that he did physically and mentally both to property and to the health of this young victim, as well as this high test, the state is asking for a maximum sentence on this conviction,” Kiernan said.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said Wood has intellectual deficits, deals with physical health issues and endured abuse for much of his life — all of which have contributed to struggles with mental health that factor into his alcohol use.
“He has a very significant issue with alcohol and reported drinking pretty frequently,” Hartner said. “He drinks way more than he needs to.”
In a timeframe of less than a year in 2021 and early 2022, Wood was hospitalized 17 times as a result of his alcohol use, she said.
“He is someone who probably never needs to drink again,” Hartner said. “It’s impacting every aspect of his life and has resulted in him going to jail and prison. In addition to himself, he’s in a situation where his alcohol use has caused him to injure others. He’s very remorseful about that and he wishes he could change that, but he knows he can’t.”
Hartner asked Kube to consider an 18-month prison sentence, arguing that a shorter sentence would allow Wood to return to Minnesota, where he has a parole hold, and allow him to get to treatment sooner.
On Thursday, Wood doubled down on his previous statement that he had only a couple of drinks before he drove. He told Kube that he took two shots of hard liquor at home before he got behind the wheel.
Wood did say, however, that he was ready to change and quit drinking.
“I would like to say to the victims that I am very sorry,” Wood said. “I made a lot of mistakes, and on that particular day my drinking got the best of me. I understand I just drink and don’t have a clue what I'm doing most of the time.”
Kube told Wood that drinking alcohol isn’t against the law, but “you just can’t get into a car and drive when you’ve had too much to drink.”
The judge asked Wood why he continues to drive after drinking, to which Wood replied he doesn’t know.
“I would’ve thought through all these years and through the course of all these DUIs that something would have clicked with you,” Kube said. “That hasn’t happened with you.”
Kube called Wood “the type of person that puts all of us at risk, especially with your history.”
Wood was given credit for 138 days served and, if he doesn’t lose any good time, must spend 18 months in prison less time served before he is eligible for release. Kube also sentenced Wood to 12 months’ postrelease supervision and revoked his license for 15 years.
“You’ll have an opportunity to do this again, and I certainly hope that you don’t do that,” the judge said.
“We’re lucky you didn’t kill somebody.”
Others appeared (or did not appear) Thursday for sentencing:
Driving under the influence — fourth offense
— Matthew V. Vaughan, 37, 112 N. Ninth St., 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 7 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Probation violation for obstructing a police officer, criminal impersonation
— Tori M. Wooters, 26, Albion, failed to appear. Kube revoked Wooters’ bond and ordered for a warrant to be issued for her arrest.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Michael J. Fowler, 31, 1001 W. Norfolk Ave., 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 22 days served, unless waived, costs.
— Rick C. Stoffer, 65, 900 S. Second St., 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 9 days served, 24 months’ probation, $1,000, costs.
Delivery of methamphetamine
— Ashley M. Ramirez, 34, 607 Cedar Ave., No. 25, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 75 days served, unless waived, costs.
Theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499)
— Bailey Dice, 24, Seward, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, unless waived, 30 days to be served immediately, $3,197 restitution, costs.
Third-degree assault
— William Carpenter, 51, Madison, 1 year in the Madison County Jail with credit for time served, costs.
Theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499) — third offense, second-degree criminal trespassing
— Lyle J. Frisch, 49, Madison County Jail, 6 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 62 days served, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear
— Maurico O. Luvene, 34, Madison County Jail, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 163 days served, costs.