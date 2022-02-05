MADISON — A man who has already served five separate sentences at the Nebraska Department of Corrections was sentenced to a sixth prison term on Friday in district court.
District Judge Mark Johnson sentenced Russell Frost, 43, to 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections following a January incident at the Madison County Jail.
Frost had been sentenced in May 2021 to 300 days in the Madison County Jail for a probation violation that involved him assaulting an employee at the Norfolk Regional Center.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, on Jan. 14, deputies at the jail responded to an incident at Frost’s jail cell involving a considerable amount of water leaving his cell. Deputies located Frost standing under a flow of water where the fire sprinkler of that cell was located.
Frost had broken the sprinkler, causing water to drain from the water lines of the fire suppression system into Frost’s cell and then into the pod where his cell was located. The interference with the fire suppression system caused a potential hazard to other inmates, staff and the rest of the facility.
While Frost was being escorted from his cell, he attempted to break away from a deputy and later tried kicking the deputy in the groin area. The deputy then took Frost to the ground while another deputy retrieved a restraint chair.
As other jail workers responded, Frost continued to physically resist and was kicking at the restraint chair. A jail sergeant then put pressure on two of Frost’s hypoglossal nerve points as he was placed in the restraint chair. Frost temporarily stopped resisting, so the sergeant stopped applying pressure.
After the sergeant relieved pressure, Frost spat on a deputy who was restraining him, so pressure was reapplied.
Frost later was taken to another cell while in the restraint chair. While he was being observed, Frost apparently said he wanted to go back to prison and would “keep acting out” no matter where he was housed.
In court on Friday, Frost was scheduled for a pre-trial hearing after he initially pleaded not guilty to felony criminal mischief and attempted third-degree assault on an officer. Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said Frost agreed to plead no contest to both charges and decided to waive the completion of a presentence investigation (PSI) report.
In exchange for Frost’s pleas, the prosecution recommended a year in prison on each charge for Frost, with each sentence to be served consecutively.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, described a pattern of violent, unlawful behavior displayed by Frost for several years.
“I don’t particularly like these types of cases with this sort of history and fact pattern we see,” he told the judge. “Essentially, for the last 15 years, every year or two we get to see Mr. Frost (in court) because he commits the same type of offense over and over again — an assault, a threat, damage to something.
“He’s doing this because he wants to go down to (the state penitentiary); unfortunately, he doesn’t leave us a lot of options.”
One option is to send Frost to prison, which Kiernan said would give workers at the regional center or the jail a break from Frost. The other option, he said, is to let Frost stay at the regional center or jail, where he would cause more havoc.
“The state is forced to take the lesser of the two evils in this situation and give him what he wants. We’re recommending that he goes to the pen for another year or two. And the pattern continues.”
Hartner asked Johnson to give Frost a sentence that would be concurrent to the jail sentence he is already serving. That option would have resulted in Frost being immediately transported to prison instead of finishing his jail sentence and then going to prison.
Frost, when asked if he cared to speak before sentencing, told the judge he is trying to fix himself.
“I just want you to take the plea (agreement), and I’m just trying to do my best to get better,” he said. “Some days are harder than others, but I’m doing my best.”
Johnson then followed the agreement of a 2-year-prison sentence for Frost — 1 year for each of his felony convictions. The judge ordered Frost’s prison sentence to be served consecutive to his ongoing county jail sentence. Frost will be required to serve 1 year in prison before he is eligible for mandatory release.
As Kiernan alluded to, Frost has had his share of felony convictions and subsequent prison sentences. In 2007, he was sentenced to 1 year in prison for terroristic threats. In 2011, he was sentenced to 18 to 24 months for third-degree assault on an officer. Finally, in 2019, he was sentenced to more than 3 years for seven counts of assault on officers and health care professionals. Frost also has served multiple jail sentences for misdemeanor assaults.
ALSO SENTENCED on Friday was 39-year-old Andrew Allen. Allen, who has resided in both Norfolk and Madison, pleaded guilty to terroristic threats and, per a plea agreement, was sentenced to a sentence of time already served (195 days) for his conviction.