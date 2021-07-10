MADISON — A Norfolk man who threatened to kill police officers and their families earlier this year was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Friday in district court.
Henry Nabors, 53, appeared before Judge Mark Johnson on Friday alongside his attorney, Brad Ewalt. Nabors was facing sentencing for one charge of terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony.
The charge surfaced after police were called to a Norfolk business in February for reports of an intoxicated man who was angry because he was refused alcohol, according to a presentence investigation report.
After being refused alcohol, Nabors started yelling at two employees and was repeatedly making profane statements toward them. Both employees stated they were fearful of what Nabors would do if law enforcement wasn’t called. One of the employees also told police that Nabors got into the face of a beer delivery person and was yelling.
Once Norfolk police arrived, the plan was to speak with Nabors and issue him a citation for disturbing the peace. But Nabors refused to sign the citation and was subsequently placed under arrest.
An intoxicated Nabors was in the back of a patrol vehicle when he began threatening the officers, telling the officers he would kill them and their families, and that he didn’t care if he died in the process.
In court Friday, Johnson pointed out a number of disturbing statements Nabors made to authorities.
“You told the officers you were going to make their children orphans,” Johnson told Nabors. “You also told them, ‘You don’t think you can die, do you, but I’ll prove it to you.’ And lastly, ‘I’ll kill people when I get out, and it’s on your head.’
“That type of thing is not tolerated in a civilized community.”
According to Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, the incident in which police were called was the second of two disturbing the peace situations — one had occurred the night before and the other the next morning.
Kiernan noted the seriousness of Nabors’ threats and said law enforcement had no choice but to take issue with his threats.
“Unfortunately, in today’s environment, that’s a threat law enforcement has to take seriously,” he said.
Kiernan recommended a prison term of 18 months for Nabors, who had previously been convicted of numerous other felonies.
Ewalt admitted that Nabors has an alcohol problem, which is what he believes is the root of his outbursts. Nabors has indicated that he would seek treatment during and after his prison sentence, he said.
“When he gets out, his intention is to get into more treatment and straighten his life out a little bit. That’s all he really wants to do,” Ewalt said. “He just wants to get this over with and move on.”
Ewalt requested a prison term of a year for his client.
Nabors elected to speak before being sentenced, telling Johnson that he was guilty of making a terroristic threat but that he never had any intention of hurting anyone.
“I overreact — especially when I’m intoxicated. I think intoxication was a big part of this,” Nabors said. “When I’m sober, I don’t have that type of problem. ... I don’t have any intentions to put my hands on people or anything like that. I know that created fear, but I had no intention of doing anything like that.”
Johnson told Nabors that “there are plenty of people who get intoxicated that don’t behave like this.”
The judge also pointed out Nabors’ extensive criminal history — both within and outside Nebraska.
“Is it unlikely that reoffense will occur? I think Utah, Minnesota, Iowa, Washington, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Indiana might think otherwise,” Johnson said in reference to other states in which Nabors had been convicted.
He then sentenced Nabors to serve 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections and gave him credit for 78 days already served. Nabors also was sentenced to 12 months’ probation.
ALSO SENTENCED on Friday was 26-year-old Jekel Douglas of Norfolk. Douglas was sentenced to serve 180 days in the Madison County Jail for third-degree domestic assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor. He was given credit for 81 days served.