MADISON — A Norfolk man faces up to a 25-year prison sentence after he was found guilty of a trio of felonies on Monday.
Michael Byrnes, 42, pleaded guilty to attempted use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats and failure to appear. The Madison County Attorney’s Office agreed to recommend a 3- to 5-year prison sentence for Byrnes in exchange for his pleas.
Byrnes, who also has an address listed in North Bend, was arrested by the Norfolk Police Division on Jan. 26. Police had received a call from an employee at a downtown Norfolk business saying that a man — later identified as Byrnes — had pulled a knife on the employee before leaving eastbound on foot.
According to an affidavit, the employee told police that an inebriated Byrnes was standing outside the store and had asked a customer to purchase marijuana for him. After Byrnes’ futile attempt at obtaining weed, the employee asked him to leave the property.
While Byrnes was walking away, he turned around, walked toward the worker, drew the knife and threatened to cut the employee. The employee’s story was corroborated by two customers who had been inside the store, in addition to video evidence.
After the incident, Byrnes met up with a woman near First Street and Norfolk Avenue. The two were located by police near First Street and Madison Avenue, where officers patted Byrnes down in search of a weapon.
The woman then told police that she had a weapon and turned over a steel knife in a black Kydex sheath with a blade that was about 3 inches long. An off-duty Stanton County sheriff’s deputy said he had seen Byrnes throw a knife while Byrnes was walking and that a woman picked it up.
Byrnes’ failure to appear charge resulted from his absence at a May 23 pre-trial hearing. At a hearing in February, evidence was presented to District Judge James Kube that Byrnes suffered from a medical condition that would be easier to treat outside of a county jail setting.
As a result, Kube reduced Byrnes’ bond from $20,000 to $5,000, with 10% required for release. Byrnes, who said he would stay at a residence in North Bend, was ordered to reside at the North Bend address and notify the court if he moved. He was arrested on a warrant in late June in Minnehaha County, South Dakota.
Byrnes is scheduled to be sentenced by Kube on Friday, Oct. 21.
Others appeared (or did not appear) on the following charges:
Prohibited acts with human skeletal remains, concealing the death of another person, false information
— Celeste M. Burgess, 18, 713 S. Eighth St., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of psilocybin with intent to deliver, possession of money used to facilitate a drug crime
— Nicholas J. Frazier, 23, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Fraudulent acquisition of a controlled substance
— Hazel Giron, 20, Sioux City, Iowa, failed to appear. Kube ordered for a warrant to be issued for her arrest.
Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest — two counts, theft by receiving stolen property ($501-$1,499), obstructing a police officer, disturbing the peace
— Nathaniel M. Gnewuch, 31, 600 S. Boxelder St., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Sandra J. Harris, 39, Howells, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Tampering with evidence, false reporting
— Jacob R. Kittle, 46, 406 E. Park Ave., had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Possession of cocaine
— Nour Kouatli, 26, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Driving during revocation
— Luis J. Morales, 31, 205 E. Klug Ave., pleaded guilty.
Sex offender registration violation
— Vernon S. Munson, 52, 2014 N. Highway 35, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
First-degree assault
— Terron M. Nelson, 21, 913 S. Third St., had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Criminal mischief ($5,000 or more) — two counts, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, second-degree assault, willful reckless driving — two counts
— David J. Paulsen, 45, Hoskins, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, obstructing a police officer, failure to appear
— Lindy R. Rath, 37, 513 Verges Ave., had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Delivery of hydrocodone — two counts
— Joyce Richardson, 74, 223 W. Monroe Ave., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Delivery of methamphetamine
— Kevin E. Romero, 33, Neligh, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Third-degree domestic assault of a pregnant woman, child abuse, driving during revocation
— Kevin J. Sidlinger, 33, Stanton, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Second-degree assault
— Marlin A. Smith Jr., 21, 901 Syracuse Ave., Apt. H, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver
— Hunter Sonthana, 20, 2304 N. Eastwood St., Lot 23, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Probation violation for third-degree assault, criminal mischief ($0-$500), obstructing a police officer
— Josue Larios-Ramos, 23, 609 S. 18th St., Apt. 10, had his arraignment scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20.
Probation violation for possession of methamphetamine
— Jerica J. Moore, 34, Council Bluffs, Iowa, had her arraignment scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20.
Probation violation for possession of a forged instrument, obstructing a police officer
— Kash R. Wolff, 29, 903 Sherwood Road, had his arraignment scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, third-degree assault — two counts, criminal mischief, terroristic threats, first-degree trespassing
— Curtis D. Potmesil, was denied a motion to reduce his bond from $20,000 to $5,000.