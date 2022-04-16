MADISON — A former Madison man already in prison for several criminal convictions was sentenced to additional incarceration on Friday in district court for felony child abuse.
District Judge James Kube sentenced 21-year-old Nathaniel Mahlin to the maximum 3 years in prison for intentional child abuse not resulting in injury, a Class 3A felony.
Mahlin pleaded no contest to the charge on March 14 as part of a plea bargain, and in exchange, a first-degree sexual assault charge was dismissed.
According to an affidavit supporting Mahlin’s arrest, a 16-year-old girl reported to a mental health professional on April 27, 2020, that Mahlin had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions over a several-year period.
The girl had been taken into emergency protective custody by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office just days prior because of threats of self-harm. She was later admitted to a psychiatric facility in Lincoln for treatment.
As part of a treatment plan, the girl was interviewed by a child advocate, and the interview was electronically observed by a Madison County sheriff’s deputy. The victim told the interviewer that Mahlin had sexually assaulted her about 10 times over a several-year period, with the last of the assaults having occurred between March 2018 and March 2019, when she was 14.
The victim said the last of the assaults occurred while she was asleep at her rural Madison home when she awoke to Mahlin on top of her. The girl said that she had begun crying, but Mahlin put his hand over her mouth and told her to stop crying.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said in court that Mahlin then performed multiple unwanted sex acts on the girl, including vaginal penetration, and later left the room.
Kiernan argued that incarceration “is certainly necessary due to the severity and nature of the offenses.”
“This is a really sad situation that the court finds itself with today,” he said. “You have a child who was abused for an extended period of time... The state stands by the victim and what she said happened.”
The deputy county attorney asked Kube to impose the maximum sentence and also to order any sentence to run consecutive to a 7-year sentence Mahlin is already serving for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, obstructing a police officer, theft, possession of meth, carrying a concealed weapon, criminal mischief and failure to appear.
Pat Carney, Mahlin’s attorney, said that the situation is “a sad case all around.”
“The family is torn up,” he said. “There’s going to be issues to be dealt with long-term here for everybody involved. Hopefully this is a rebuilding point in everybody’s lives, that they can move forward, and mental-health-wise, take care of what needs to be taken care of.”
Carney asked Kube to consider that Mahlin was a teenager at the time of the abuse, and also that Mahlin had a difficult upbringing, spending time in various group homes.
Mahlin has a desire to be a member of society that gets along well and helps out, Carney said, not someone who contributes to the criminal acts the public is exposed to. He called Mahlin soft-spoken, well-mannered and respectful.
“He’s got a good basis,” Carney said.
Carney asked Kube to impose a 12-to 18-month sentence concurrent to the term he’s already serving. Carney said he understood that the times and events of the crimes Mahlin was already serving time for were separate from the child abuse case, but that Mahlin’s age at the time of the sexual abuse warranted a concurrent sentence.
Mahlin’s mother, in an e-mail to the Daily News on April 4, said that a distant relative “forced the situation.”
Kube found that Mahlin is a substantial risk to reoffend and that the public is in need of protection from him.
“This is a situation where — at least what’s reported here — there was a sexual assault … approximately 10 times between the ages of 5 and 14,” Kube said.
“Normally that would be a much more serious conviction, and that’s what you were originally charged with. This got pled down to intentional child abuse, a Class 3A felony.”
The judge also referenced a litany of criminal convictions for Mahlin, noting that the 21-year-old’s rap sheet is “way too long for your age.”
The judge ordered for Mahlin’s sentence to begin after he finishes his other prison sentence, which is expected to be satisfied in March of 2024. Mahlin was given credit for 224 days served on the child abuse case, so if he doesn’t lose any good time, he could be released from prison in early 2025.