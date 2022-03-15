MADISON — A former Madison man faces up to 3 additional years in prison after he was found guilty of intentional child abuse in district court on Monday.
Nathaniel Mahlin, 21, appeared before District Judge James Kube over Zoom video alongside his attorney, Pat Carney.
Mahlin pleaded no contest to child abuse, a Class 3A felony and, in exchange, had charges of sexual assault and child abuse dismissed. He had been facing up to 53 years in prison before Monday’s pleas, but he now faces a maximum of 3 years’ imprisonment.
According to an affidavit supporting Mahlin’s arrest, a 16-year-old girl reported to a mental health professional on April 27, 2020, that Mahlin had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions while she was between the ages of 8 and 14.
The girl had been taken into emergency protective custody by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office just days prior because of threats of self-harm. She was later admitted to a psychiatric facility in Lincoln for treatment.
As part of a treatment plan, the girl was interviewed by a child advocate, and the interview was electronically observed by a Madison County sheriff’s deputy. The victim told the interviewer that Mahlin had sexually assaulted her about 10 times over a 6-year period, with the last of the assaults having occurred between March 2018 and March 2019, when she was 14.
The victim said the last of the assaults occurred while she was asleep at her rural Madison home when she awoke to Mahlin on top of her. The girl said that she had begun crying, but Mahlin put his hand over her mouth and told her to stop crying.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said in court that Mahlin then performed multiple unwanted sex acts on the girl, including vaginal penetration, and later left the room.
Kube then accepted Mahlin’s no contest plea and found him guilty of felony child abuse. Neither Carney nor Kiernan announced that a specific recommendation of sentence length was agreed upon. Under Nebraska sentencing guidelines, Mahlin could become eligible for release after serving 18 months on the child abuse conviction if Kube gives him the maximum sentence.
The judge ordered an update of a presentence investigation report and scheduled Mahlin’s sentencing for Friday, April 15. Once Mahlin is released from prison, he will be ordered to register as a sex offender for 25 years due to the sexual nature of the child abuse conviction.
Mahlin is serving a 7-year sentence at the Omaha Correctional Center for convictions of theft, possession of meth, criminal mischief, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing a police officer, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and failure to appear. His projected release date on those charges as of Monday was March 27, 2024.
Others appeared before Kube on Monday on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500)
— Benjamin J. Blum, 40, 307 S. 10th St., had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, obstructing a police officer
— James B. Kyriss, 39, 2607 W. Madison Ave., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Robert A. Laney, 43, Madison County Jail, pleaded no contest. Laney was sentenced to 180 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 97 days served.
Possession of methamphetamine (28-139 grams) with intent to deliver, criminal impersonation, driving during revocation, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, failure to appear
— Julio W. Monterroso-Perez, 40, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension, false reporting, failure to appear
— Jerica J. Moore, 33, Omaha, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Driving during revocation
— Luis J. Morales, 30, 205 E. Klug Ave., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Driving under the influence — fourth offense
— Matthew V. Vaughan, 37, 112 N. Ninth St., pleaded guilty.
Probation violation for criminal impersonation
— Tausha L. Whitman, 26, Norfolk, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Probation violation for possession of methamphetamine — two counts
— Destiny Hixson, 26, Madison County Jail, had a motion for bond reductions denied.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Derek R. Pedroza, 34, 1910 S. First St., tested positive for methamphetamine and had his custody remanded to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Defendants also appeared before District Judge Mark Johnson on the following charges:
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Jayde N. Bomar, 34, 1211 W. Prospect Ave., pleaded not guilty.
Delivery of methamphetamine — two counts
— Doug L. Brown, 43, 1012 S. First St., pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Delivery of marijuana — three counts
— Nicole R. Gronenthal, 33, 922 Syracuse Ave., Apt. 7, pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Third-degree assault
— Ethan P. Kitto, 43, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty.
Second-degree domestic assault
— Timothy D. Mauldwin, 26, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property ($501-$1,499)
— Scott A. McDonald, 56, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to both charges. McDonald had a motion to reduce his bond sustained.
Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon
— Dillon E. Perry, 34, Oakdale, pleaded not guilty to both charges. Perry had a motion to reduce his bond denied.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Cory D. Sanders, 35, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to both charges. Sanders had a motion to reduce his bond denied.
Terroristic threats, obstructing a police officer
— Ted B. Vanvleet, 55, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to both charges. Vanvleet had a motion to reduce his bond denied.
Possession of methamphetamine, obstructing a police officer, reckless driving
— Dennis Nekolite, 32, O’Neill, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained. Nekolite had a motion to reduce his bond sustained.
Delivery of methamphetamine
— Samantha J. Moncebaiz, 50, 1007 N. Sixth St., Apt. 6, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear
— William J. Hammock, 36, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Probation violations of possession of methamphetamine — two counts
— Cheryle Caudell, 50, Norfolk, had her bond forfeited due to failures to appear.
Probation violation for possession of methamphetamine
— Joey J. Colwell, 57, 1707 E. South Airport Road, had his bond forfeited due to failures to appear.
Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of tramadol with intent to distribute, possession of codeine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm
— Rodrigo R. Hernandez, 26, 614 W. Walnut Ave., had his bond forfeited due to failures to appear.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Francis J. Wright, 37, Norfolk, had his bond forfeited due to failures to appear.
First-degree assault
— Kalin Bennett, 19, Madison County Jail, had a motion to reduce his bond from 10% of $50,000 to 10% of $20,000 denied.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, theft by receiving stolen property ($0-$500
— Andrew Wilson, 42, Madison County Jail, had a motion to reduce his bond denied.