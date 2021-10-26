MADISON — A South Dakota man is facing possible prison time after pleading no contest Monday to assaulting an officer in February 2020.
Michael Heesch, 46, pleaded to the charge in district court and was subsequently found guilty. The assault charge is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison.
As part of a plea agreement, Heesch had charges of terroristic threats, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, reckless driving and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person dismissed.
On Feb. 14, 2020, the Norfolk Police Division received a complaint regarding a male subject standing outside a red Camaro, blocking traffic in the northbound lanes at the intersection of South 13th Street and Omaha Avenue.
Officers also had received a call that the vehicle had driven off northbound, run a red light and was driving aggressively.
An officer arrived on scene and saw Heesch lying with his arms out in front of him on the street in front of his vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit. The officer reportedly asked Heesch if he was under the influence of drugs, to which Heesch replied he was “working for God.”
The officer said Heesch then started approaching him aggressively, which prompted the officer to deploy his Taser multiple times. Heesch then told the officer to kill him, the affidavit said.
Heesch then swung at the officer before the officer called for backup. The Garretson, South Dakota, man told officers that he bit his finger off, but it was later learned that Heesch had been missing part of his finger from a previous incident.
Heesch is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge James Kube on Thursday, Dec. 16.
Others appeared in district court on the following charges Friday and Monday:
Possession of psilocybin
— Neptali Ramirez, 18, 1121 McIntosh Road, tested positive for THC; custody was remanded to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, obstructing a peace officer
— Levi H. Baldwin Jr., 68, 1804 Vicki Lane, No. 20, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Jeremy Frerichs, 37, Plattsmouth, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
— Hope A. Klug, 34, 906 Riverfront Road, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
— Ronald G. Zephier, 18, 111 N. Ninth St., pleaded guilty.
— Brandi P. Scott, 32, 3406 Koenigstein Ave., No. 20, pleaded not guilty.
— Leon D. Christiansen, 61, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 907, pleaded not guilty.
Terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, first-degree false imprisonment, obstructing a peace officer
— Jonathan M. Hille, 40, 2215 W. Madison Ave., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Delivery of methamphetamine — three counts, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver
— Spencer R. Johnson, 42, 408½ W. Omaha Ave., tested positive for methamphetamine; custody was remanded to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, failure to appear when on bail
— Josephine D. Marshall, 23, Bartlett, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
First-degree sexual assault, intentional child abuse
— Nathaniel M. Mahlin, 21, Madison, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, seizure of property
— Rick C. Stoffer, 65, 900 S. Second St., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500) — third offense
— Kimberly J. McGrew, 38, 1004 Elm St., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Third-degree sexual assault of a child
— Adam N. Henn, 40, Nebraska Department of Corrections, pleaded not guilty.
Possession of psilocybin, domestic assault causing bodily injury
— Joseph L. Provencher, 27, 603 E. Park Ave., pleaded guilty to possession of psilocybin and will enter the Northeast Nebraska Drug Court program. The domestic assault case was continued.
Terroristic threats, resisting arrest, false reporting, obstructing a peace officer
— Andrew J. Allen, 39, 704 Koenigstein Ave., No. 3, pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy to commit robbery
— Kain Brandt, 26, Niobrara, pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Probation violation for driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense
— John J. Ellis, 52, 203½ N. Cottonwood St., pleaded not guilty.
Conspiracy to commit robbery
— Carlos Jimenez, 20, 600 Queen City Blvd., No. 1, tested positive for cocaine; custody was remanded to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property ($501-$1,499), false reporting
— Scott A. McDonald, 55, 1810 N. Airport Road, tested positive for methamphetamine; custody was remanded to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Delivery of methamphetamine
— Samantha J. Moncebaiz, 49, 1007 N. Sixth St., No. 6, pleaded not guilty.