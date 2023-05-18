MADISON — A Norfolk man who swiped a pair of vehicles in July just hours after he received probation for a separate theft case will spend at least the next 5 months in prison.
Colin McConnell-Vontz, 25, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube to 3 to 5 years in prison for two counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft. McConnell-Vontz was credited with 393 days already served, or about 13 months, so he will be eligible for parole in late October. Absent parole, he will be released in October 2024.
The sentence for McConnell-Vontz includes 2 to 4 years for theft over $5,000 and 6 months each for theft over $1,500 and theft over $500.
On the morning of July 29, a Norfolk police officer was dispatched to the 900 block of Queen City Boulevard for a report of a stolen vehicle. The owner of the vehicle said her 1997 Buick Park Avenue had been parked near a business the day before but was no longer there.
Surveillance video from the business showed a suspect stealing the Buick shortly after 10 p.m. the night before.
After the Norfolk officer finished creating a stolen-vehicle report, he learned that the Buick was recovered by police in Madison. The suspect had ditched the Buick and stole a second vehicle from a business there.
The officer said he was contacted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office during an investigation into the thefts and was told that McConnell-Vontz was the suspect.
McConnell-Vontz drove southwest from Madison in the second stolen vehicle and was later involved in a gas theft in Hastings.
On the morning of July 28, the same day that the Buick was stolen, McConnell-Vontz was sentenced by Kube to 2 years of probation for a separate theft case in which he stole a man’s pickup during broad daylight on Feb. 12, 2022. The February theft occurred on the same day that McConnell-Vontz was released from jail in yet another stolen-vehicle case.
On Feb. 13, 2022, McConnell-Vontz was involved in a pursuit with the Nebraska State Patrol in Red Willow County, where he was arrested. He had been driving the stolen pickup at the time of the pursuit.
On May 19, 2022, McConnell-Vontz pleaded guilty to the February theft. Prosecutors agreed at the time to recommend probation in exchange for McConnell-Vontz’s plea because of his young age.
Then in the early-morning hours of May 21, Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 1000 block of North Eighth Street to take a report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The victim had been contacted by law enforcement in Brown County about the status of a vehicle, which was stolen on May 20 in Norfolk and later involved in a pursuit in Brown County. McConnell-Vontz had been taken into custody.
Kube had told McConnell-Vontz last July that a probation sentence for the February 2022 theft would allow him to set goals and engage in programming and counseling that could help him achieve success and stop feeling the need to steal. But McConnell-Vontz balked at the chance Kube gave him, resulting in the county attorney’s office filing a motion to revoke probation and additional charges.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, attributed some of McConnell-Vontz’s run-ins with law enforcement to mental illnesses he’d been diagnosed with.
McConnell-Vontz had at one point been evaluated by a psychiatrist who declared him competent to stand trial. After he was charged with additional thefts, the public defender’s office again requested McConnell-Vontz to be evaluated. The second time he was determined to be incompetent and was admitted to the Lincoln Regional Center for treatment.
Since receiving mental health treatment, McConnell-Vontz has been taking prescribed medications that Hartner said have stabilized him and have led to him becoming a model prisoner.
Hartner asked Kube to consider giving McConnell-Vontz another opportunity at probation.
“And so I think it's been a pretty incredible turnaround for him, just with medication to help with the mental health issues,” Hartner said. “... I don't think — with his ongoing mental health concerns — I don't think he necessarily had a fair shake at (probation), because there was no way that what was going on in his mind was going to allow him to participate in that.”
McConnell-Vontz had told a probation officer in a pre-sentence interview that he was reluctant to receive counseling because he wasn’t sure that it would help him, but that he would be willing to try counseling if Kube ordered it as part of a probation sentence.
And while McConnell-Vontz acknowledged that he has “felt better” since he’s been on medication, he doesn’t like having to do so. Hartner said, though, that he also would continue taking his medication if required by the judge.
Kube told McConnell-Vontz that he was happy that he was feeling better. But the judge said he didn’t like that the then-24-year-old received probation and immediately violated that probation.
Kube said he wanted to give McConnell-Vontz a chance at probation at the time, though the judge did say that he should have realized that McConnell-Vontz had been contending with mental health issues.
The judge said he was reluctant to place McConnell-Vontz on probation again.
“And not because you violated it so quickly last time, or that I feel I made some kind of mistake last time, although it obviously wasn't the right decision,” Kube said. “I'm not confident at this point that, number one, you'll keep taking your medication. … The other reason is that you're reluctant to go to any counseling or therapy.
“And I understand that what you told Ms. Hartner was, you didn't really want to do (counseling and therapy), but if you were ordered to do it, you will. Again, I guess I'm just not really confident that you'll do that.”
Kube added that he is hopeful that, since McConnell-Vontz will remain incarcerated for the next several months, he will be able to be on medication long enough to where he can get to a point where he is able to function in society appropriately.