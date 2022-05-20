MADISON — About a year after he stole multiple vehicles and picked up a high DUI test, Landon Batenhorst is headed to prison.
Batenhorst, 28, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube on Thursday to 63 months in prison for possession of meth and attempted possession of meth, plus a revocation of probation for third-offense driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) and two counts of theft.
Batenhorst had been sentenced to 24 months of Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision on Nov. 18, 2021. On April 3, Batenhorst caused a disturbance at a local restaurant and, after police arrived on scene, Batenhorst took a preliminary breath test that returned a blood alcohol content of .29. Batenhorst had been ordered not to consume alcohol while on probation.
While Batenhorst was being booked into jail on the probation sanction, law enforcement discovered a cigarette box with discolored cigarettes in Batenhorst’s possession. The cigarettes were tested and yielded a positive test for meth.
Batenhorst’s initial charges arose from three separate incidents in which he possessed meth and stole a pair of vehicles. Batenhorst was found intoxicated following the second car theft.
On May 11, 2021, Batenhorst had his vehicle towed after he locked his keys inside his vehicle while he was being issued a citation for negligent driving. Police found meth during a search of Batenhorst’s vehicle on a later date.
On May 12, 2021, law enforcement was asked to investigate a purported vehicle theft. The next day, deputies were dispatched to the area between First Street and Victory Road on Eisenhower Avenue following reports of a suspicious vehicle.
On May 14, two days after the vehicle was reported stolen, the Nebraska State Patrol and Norfolk Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the area of First Street and Industrial Road for a one-vehicle accident that sent another stolen vehicle into a field.
Troopers who arrived on scene were directed by witnesses to a grassy area about a quarter-mile south of the accident scene, where they believe Batenhorst had fled on foot.
After law enforcement located Batenhorst lying down in a field nearby, they noted a strong alcoholic odor emitting from his breath. Batenhorst was later treated by medical personnel, but he refused to submit to a chemical breath test.
Batenhorst had claimed he was out jogging and fell, which caused stains, minor cuts and abrasions to his hands and legs.
The Norfolk man was scheduled to be arraigned on both his probation violations and his new meth charge on Thursday. A plea agreement had been reached before the arraignment hearing, and Kube agreed to sentence Batenhorst at the request of Deputy Madison County Public Defender Chelsey Hartner.
Hartner said Batenhorst’s crimes were rooted in drug and alcohol addiction and that he planned to take advantage of treatment options while in prison. Hartner asked Kube not to exceed the recommendation by the Madison County Attorney’s Office as to the length of Batenhorst’s sentencing.
Deputy Madison County Attorney Matthew Kiernan said Batenhorst was no longer a qualified candidate for probation. Kiernan recommended prison terms for each of Batenhorst’s convictions. The attorneys had not agreed to recommend consecutive or concurrent sentences.
Batenhorst declined to say anything before he was sentenced.
Kube said he was disappointed that Batenhorst didn’t take advantage of his opportunity at probation.
“It appears to me that you aren't ready to stop using methamphetamine. Is that accurate?” the judge asked.
“I suppose, your honor,” Batenhorst said.
Kube sentenced Batenhorst to 18 months in prison for the DUI-third conviction, 12 months for one theft count, 9 months for another theft and 12 months each for possession of meth and attempted possession of meth. Each term was ordered by the judge to be served one after the other.