MADISON — A Norfolk man was convicted of fourth-offense driving under the influence on Friday and could face prison time.
Claudio Rodriguez, 32, pleaded guilty to the sole charge and, in exchange, the Madison County Attorney’s Office will recommend an 18-month prison term.
About 2 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2021, a Norfolk police officer who was patrolling traffic near First Street and Norfolk Avenue noticed a vehicle spinning several “donuts” at the intersection of Second Street and Norfolk Avenue.
The vehicle then went westbound at a high rate of speed before turning southbound on Fourth Street and then eastbound into an alley. The officer was able to meet up with the vehicle near Third Street and Norfolk Avenue, where a traffic stop was conducted.
A glossy-eyed Rodriguez was identified as the suspect, and a strong odor of alcohol was detected by the officer.
Rodriguez did some of the standardized field sobriety tests conducted by the officer but refused to do all of the tests. A preliminary breath test showed that his blood alcohol content was .134, and a chemical breath test returned a result of .129 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath.
In court, Rodriguez admitted to District Judge Mark Johnson that he was doing donuts in downtown Norfolk while he was intoxicated.
The conviction is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to 3 years’ imprisonment. Rodriguez will be sentenced on Friday, July 22.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Third-degree sexual assault of a child — two counts
— Martin Larios-Ramos, 27, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, negligent child abuse not resulting in injury
— Jayde N. Bomar, 34, 1211 W. Prospect Ave., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Delivery of methamphetamine — two counts
— Doug L. Brown, 43, 1012 S. First St., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine
— John B. Decamp, 33, Columbus, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Theft by deception ($1,500-$4,999)
— Elena Flores, 25, 725 S. 20th St., Unit D, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Third-degree sexual assault of a child
— Adam N. Henn, 40, Omaha Correctional Center, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property ($501-$1,499)
— Charles E. Krysl, 45, O’Neill, was scheduled to stand trial in June.
Possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver while in possession of a firearm, possession of alprazolam with intent to deliver while in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing a police officer
— Nasim A. McQueen, 22, Omaha, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, obstructing a police officer, reckless driving
— Dennis Nekolite, 32, O’Neill, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon
— Dillon E. Perry, 34, Oakdale, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained. Johnson sustained a request on behalf of Perry to reduce his bond from $15,000 to $5,000, with 10% required for release.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, minor in possession, open alcohol container, obstructing a police officer
— Angel A. Rodriguez, 21, 808 S. 15th St., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of alprazolam, driving under the influence
— Bruce M. Simonsen, 24, Wisner, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, failure to appear
— Sheila A. Tift, 52, Norfolk, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Terroristic threats, obstructing a police officer
— Ted B. Vanvleet, 55, 1001 W. Norfolk Ave., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Burglary, theft by unlawful taking, possession of methamphetamine
— Eirene E. Waite, 57, 512 Hastings Ave., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Delivery of hydrocodone — three counts
— Nakia R. Wells, 34, 605 S. First St., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.