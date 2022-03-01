MADISON — A Norfolk man who was caught with 15 grams of meth while out on parole last April was sentenced to prison on Monday in district court.
District Judge James Kube sentenced 42-year-old Esaul Castillo to 4 to 6 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections for the conviction of possession of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony.
Castillo is already serving a 5½- to 8-year term at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution for a first-degree arson conviction. He had been placed on parole while serving his sentence for arson but later had his parole revoked after he was found with the aforementioned meth during a search.
On April 7, 2021, Norfolk police officers responded to the Norfolk apartment complex Castillo was residing at in reference to a detention request made by the Nebraska Board of Parole. While officers were conducting a search of Castillo, he told them that he had something in his pocket. The officer then located a cigarette box that contained about 15 grams of meth.
At his sentencing, Castillo told Kube that, despite the large amount of meth that was found in his possession, the meth was only for personal use and not to sell. Castillo said he has long suffered from arthritis in his neck and that doing meth was a way to help cope with his pain.
The Norfolk man said he had been on different medications for his pain and other medical conditions. He quit taking his prescribed medicines a long time ago and resorted to meth because it helped him deal with pain the best, he said.
“I hate pills. That’s all there is to it,” he said.
Castillo also told the judge that he would swallow “20 cents” ($20 worth) of meth daily and explained that he would wrap the meth up in a Kleenex and pour it in his mouth. Kube didn’t seem to think Castillo’s explanation was a good excuse not to take his medicine.
“If you don’t like pills, then why don’t you crush them up and take them that way?” the judge said in reference to the manner in which Castillo said he would use meth.
Castillo said he simply didn’t want to take pills that way — he didn’t want to take pills at all.
“At some point you’ve got to get off illegal substances and start using this medicine that’s prescribed to you and give it a chance to work,” Kube told Castillo. “You won’t just take a pill and things go away right away, but you’ve got to give it a chance.”
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, did not oppose a prison sentence for Castillo that would run concurrent to the sentence he is already serving, per a plea agreement.
Castillo has an extensive criminal history, and Kiernan called him a “long-term resident” of the Madison County Jail before he was sentenced to prison.
As for Castillo’s claim that the 15 grams of meth he had was only for personal use, Kiernan said the court knows the difference between what amounts are for personal use and what amounts are for sales.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said that, had Castillo’s case gone to trial, evidence would have shown that the meth he had was strictly for personal use.
“I know 15 grams is a lot, but that’s all they found on him — there was no cash, no ledger, nothing indicating more than that amount,” Hartner said.
Castillo pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with intent to deliver so that he could have his charge reduced from a Class 1D felony to a Class 2 felony, Hartner said.
Hartner asked Kube to run Castillo’s sentence concurrent to his ongoing term in Tecumseh.
“Based on the facts here, I think 2 to 4 years (concurrent) would be appropriate,” she said.
Castillo admitted to the judge that he’s an addict, having struggled with substance abuse since he was 12 years old.
“I’m embarrassed, but I am a drug addict. I was always in denial,” he said. “I’ve lost a lot because of it.”
Kube, before handing down Castillo’s sentence, told the 42-year-old that his decision to use drugs doesn’t just affect him.
“At some point in time, hopefully, you understand that it has to do with other people more than it does with you,” the judge said. “You have eight children, and they don’t need a dad that’s doing meth every day. What that’s saying to them is that the drugs are more important to dad than I am.
“You have to understand that your drug use has an effect on other people, and those are the people that love you and want to be in your life.”
Kube said he didn’t know whether the meth found on Castillo was, in fact, for personal use, or whether he was planning to sell it.
“Maybe you’re in a lot of pain, but you’re self-medicating with meth as opposed to using the prescription meds that were given to you to address those ailments,” Kube said.
The judge then ordered that Castillo serve 4 to 6 years consecutive to his current sentence, or after his current term is finished.
“This isn’t the type of case where I would order a concurrent sentence,” Kube said. “It has nothing to do with the arson case.”
Castillo was given credit for 16 days served. His first-degree arson sentence has a projected completion date of Dec. 20, 2023. So the sentence he received on Monday likely won’t begin until at least that date, assuming Castillo doesn’t lose good time.