MADISON — A man responsible for causing a pair of scenes in the Madison County District courtroom was sentenced to jail on Friday and was eligible for immediate release based on time already served.
A competency evaluation had been ordered for 41-year-old Timothy Pickett on Dec. 18, the same day that he refused to put on clothes for his court hearing and had to be restrained in a chair and covered in blankets.
Dr. Klaus Hartmann of Lincoln determined earlier this week that Pickett was in fact competent to move forward in his legal case. District Judge Mark Johnson subsequently ruled that Pickett was capable of proceeding on Friday.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, advised the judge that a plea agreement had been reached before Pickett’s hearing.
Pickett pleaded no contest to a charge of theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500-$4,999). The charge stemmed from a September incident in which Pickett was located in Tilden and in possession of a vehicle that was stolen out of North Platte.
In exchange for Pickett’s no contest plea, the Madison County Attorney’s Office agreed to recommend a 180-day jail term for Pickett. The theft conviction is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to 2 years in prison.
After Johnson found Pickett guilty of theft, Hartner requested to immediately proceed to Pickett’s sentencing, which Kiernan did not object to. Both Kiernan and Hartner asked Johnson to follow the recommendation of 180 days in jail made by the prosecution.
Pickett was given credit for 119 days already served and, because of “good-time” policies at the county jail, he became eligible for immediate release.
Pickett’s sentencing on Friday followed an interesting string of court appearances for the Omaha man.
On Nov. 22, Pickett refused to leave the jury box for the defense stand and had to be escorted to his seat by a pair of sheriff’s deputies. Once he was seated before the judge, Johnson asked Pickett if he had heard the constitutional and statutory rights that were given to every defendant who was in the courtroom at the time, but Pickett sat silent.
The judge then advised Pickett of his rights, but Pickett chose not to acknowledge Johnson through the entire hearing.
On Dec. 17, it was indicated before Pickett’s hearing that he would not leave his cell. A nude Pickett also reportedly told jail workers that he would not put his jumpsuit on for his hearing.
Pickett was wheeled over in a restraint chair about 10 minutes later at the judge’s orders. Blankets and other cloth were draped over his nude body, and he was wearing a padded helmet. Pickett was anything but silent during that hearing, yelling, “Here comes your man,” as he was wheeled into the courtroom. He also directed profane comments at the judge.
A seemingly mellow Pickett opted to speak before Johnson sentenced him on Friday.
“I would like to take this time to extend my gratitude to the courts and to my lawyer. Thank you,” he said.
Pickett also was ordered to pay $200 in restitution related to towing expenses of the stolen vehicle.
Others appeared (or did not appear) Friday on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property ($501-$1,499)
— Charles E. Krysl, 45, O’Neill, motioned to continue his pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property ($501-$1,499), false reporting
— Scott A. McDonald, 55, 1810 N. Airport Road, tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine; custody was remanded to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Delivery of methamphetamine
— Samantha J. Moncebaiz, 50, 1007 N. Sixth St., Apt. 6, motioned to continue her pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of clonazepam, criminal impersonation, possession of four or more financial transaction devices with intent to defraud, false reporting, theft by receiving stolen property ($0-$500)
— Brittany Pasch, 33, 910 W. Park Ave., motioned to continue her pretrial and trial.
Domestic assault causing bodily injury
— Joseph L. Provencher, 27, 603 E. Park Ave., motioned to continue his pretrial and trial.
Possession of psilocybin
— Neptali Ramirez, 20, 1121 McIntosh Road, No. 105, motioned to continue his pretrial and trial.
Third-degree assault of an officer, third-degree assault — two counts, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer
— Humberto Rodriguez Ruiz, 21, Madison, motioned to continue his pretrial and trial.
Driving under the influence — fourth offense
— Claudio M. Rodriguez, 31, 106 Jefferson Ave., motioned to continue his pretrial and trial.
First-degree sexual assault of a child, third-degree sexual assault of a child
— Stacey B. Schaller, 48, Omaha Correctional Center, motioned to continue his pretrial.
Identity theft ($1,500-$5,000)
— Brian A. Seier, 55, 1314 W. Phillip Ave., motioned to continue his pretrial.
Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, driving under suspension, failure to appear when on bail
— Reginald Simmons, 58, 118 E. Phillip Ave., No. 5, motioned to continue his pretrial and trial.
Possession of alprazolam, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, driving under the influence
— Bruce M. Simonsen, 23, Wisner, motioned to continue his pretrial and trial.
Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person
— Andrew M. Strom, 38, Omaha, motioned to continue his pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine, attempted assault of an officer, second-degree trespassing, resisting arrest, assault by strangulation, domestic assault causing bodily injury,
— Kyle J. Walter, 32, 1900 Vicki Lane, motioned to continue his pretrial and trial.
Theft by receiving stolen property ($5,000 or more)
— Roger L. Weichman, 49, Newman Grove, had his pretrial continued due to being in quarantine.
Delivery of hydrocodone — three counts
— Nakia R. Wells, 34, 605 S. First St., motioned to continue her pretrial and trial.
Burglary
— Andrew J. Wilson, 42, 1804 Vicki Lane, No. 21, motioned to continue his pretrial and trial.
Probation violation for driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, attempted obstruction of a peace officer
— John J. Ellis, 52, 203½ N. Cottonwood St., motioned to continue his pretrial.
Probation violation for assault by strangulation
— Koy A. Otto, 24, 1001 Elm Ave., Apt. 2, admitted to violating his probation and was sentenced to a 20-day jail sanction that will be served over 10 weekends.