MADISON — A Norfolk man convicted of felony assault of an officer was spared a prison term in district court on Thursday but was ordered to serve a jail sentence.
Citing a lack of criminal history and an acknowledgment of wrongdoing, District Judge James Kube sentenced 23-year-old Kevin Cerroblanco to 90 days in jail and 18 months’ probation for convictions of third-degree assault of an officer and driving under the influence. Cerroblanco had faced up to 4 years in prison before his sentencing.
The Madison County Attorney’s Office dismissed a charge of resisting arrest on Dec. 20 in exchange for Cerroblanco’s guilty pleas. The Norfolk man was represented on Thursday by Burke Brown III of Columbus.
The charges against Cerroblanco were filed following a traffic assist involving a Madison County sheriff’s deputy on May 23 that turned south. About 11 p.m. that night, a deputy was dispatched to a vehicle on Highway 81 that had blown a tire.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, Cerroblanco stumbled out of the disabled vehicle that had two packs of beer lying inside it. The deputy and Cerroblanco moved in front of the patrol vehicle, where the deputy conducted a preliminary breath test that returned a blood-alcohol content of .17, over twice the legal limit in Nebraska.
After the deputy told Cerroblanco he was under arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence, Cerroblanco refused to cooperate. The deputy attempted to put Cerroblanco in a standing handcuff position, but after Cerroblanco refused, the deputy tried taking Cerroblanco down to the ground.
Cerroblanco continued to resist, so the deputy deployed a Taser, which was initially unsuccessful. As the deputy continued his attempt to handcuff Cerroblanco, the Norfolk man started punching the deputy in the face and head. The deputy again drew his Taser and was eventually able to handcuff Cerroblanco.
Other deputies also arrived at the scene to assist with the arrest. Cerroblanco was combative when being placed into the patrol vehicle and kicked at the three law enforcement officers on scene.
He eventually was secured in the vehicle and transported to the Madison County Jail.
In court Thursday, Cerroblanco told Kube through interpreter Perla Alarcon-Flory that he had used alcohol only a few times in his life. He had a poor experience with alcohol as a teenager, he said, and it had remained his goal since then to avoid drinking.
The Norfolk man told the judge that he didn’t remember much of what transpired on May 23 — punching the deputy, getting tased, resisting arrest — only that he drank a few Modelo beers earlier that night.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, wasn’t buying Cerroblanco’s claim that he didn’t recall the crimes he committed.
“In regards to your discussion with the defendant here today, a .17 (BAC), at least from my experience handling similar types of cases, that isn’t usually a ‘blackout drunk’ type of level that was alluded to,” Kiernan told the judge. “It’s interesting that he can remember what he drank that night, but he can’t remember anything that happened.
“From the state’s perspective, that’s a little confusing. The defendant was so aggressive and defiant that night that he had to be tased twice, or at least they attempted to tase him twice.”
Kiernan acknowledged Cerroblanco’s lack of criminal convictions, which is why he told the judge a 364-day county-jail sentence would be suitable, as opposed to a prison sentence. But jail would be necessary for Cerroblanco, Kiernan argued, because his actions that night were hazardous to the public.
“I realize that alcohol was a factor in the decision-making process that night, but that’s no excuse for driving intoxicated and endangering the public out on the roads,” Kiernan said. “And it’s never OK to strike a law enforcement officer when they’re just trying to do their job. They don’t deserve that aspect of it.”
Brown argued for a probation term for Cerroblanco and cited his lack of criminal history and the absence of substance abuse issues. The defense attorney also said a close family member of Cerroblanco’s was diagnosed with cancer around the time the incident occurred, which is what prompted Cerroblanco to drink.
As for Cerroblanco’s apparent inability to recall what happened during his arrest, Brown said Cerroblanco’s inexperience with drinking alcohol may have contributed to insufficient cognitive abilities that night, regardless of what his BAC level was.
“With regard to .17 being a blackout, this was the second time he’s drank in his life,” Brown said. “I’m not a scientist, so I couldn’t tell you what warrants a blackout. With regard to the Modelo, a video did show Modelo in the car, and I think he’s just trying to be honest with the court, and I believe that is to be commended.”
Brown said Cerroblanco has had stable employment in Madison for the past five years and is involved in local church and soccer groups that help him cope with life’s stresses. Cerroblanco would be willing to comply with any probation terms, Brown said.
When asked if he would like to comment, Cerroblanco said through the interpreter that he would do whatever is asked of him on probation.
“I am very sorry; the alcohol took control over me,” he said. “I don’t remember what was happening at the time, but I am very sorry and apologize for what happened. I want to resolve this issue and do my best.”
Kube then ordered Cerroblanco to serve 18 months’ probation, but the judge required that Cerroblanco immediately spend 60 days in the Madison County Jail, for which he was given 1 day credit. An additional, waivable 30 days in jail also must be served by Cerroblanco before his probation ends.
Further, Cerroblanco was fined $500 and had his license revoked for 6 months.
“If you’re not aware of what’s going on (when you drink) some small drips of alcohol like this, then you just have to make sure you don’t get behind the wheel,” Kube said. “What’s more concerning to me is the fact that you assaulted the officer. It doesn’t happen very often where somebody actually starts punching a law enforcement officer in the face. You’re asking for trouble when that happens; that’s why you got tased.
“They’re there for your benefit, as well as mine. They don’t deserve to be treated like that.”
The judge commended Cerroblanco for his otherwise absent criminal history and told Cerroblanco that he should take his sentence as an opportunity to “address some of the things in your life that need addressed.”
“This isn’t just a penalty where you do the bare minimum just to get through it,” he said. “I want you to take this seriously.”
Kube sentenced one other defendant Thursday for the following:
Probation violation for attempted possession of buprenorphine, theft by unlawful taking — second offense
— Derrick J. Phillips, 26, 816 Forest Drive, 18-month probation term extended 90 days, costs.