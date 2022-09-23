MADISON — A Norfolk man who propositioned a teenage girl and asked her about watching pornography was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
Herman Santifer, 56, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube to 3 years in prison — the maximum sentence allowed for Santifer’s felony child abuse conviction. Santifer, who was given credit for 245 days served in jail, will be eligible for mandatory release in about 10 months.
Santifer was charged last December after the Norfolk Police Division and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services investigated statements Santifer directed at a then-15-year-old girl in August 2021.
During an Aug. 25, 2021, meeting at the Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center, the girl reported that she had been alone with Santifer for a period of time on Aug. 16. An affidavit indicates that Santifer learned on that day that the girl had recently separated from her boyfriend.
The girl alleged that Santifer asked her if she was sexually active or watched pornography.
The teenager then told authorities that Santifer asked her if he could give her an allowance and pay for her to get her nails and hair done on a weekly basis in exchange for sex and sexual acts. Santifer allegedly told the girl that such exchanges are “normal.”
The victim reported the alleged conversation to police three days after it happened, saying she didn’t immediately tell police about her conversation with Santifer out of fear of alienating herself from family members.
When asked about the girl’s allegations, Santifer admitted to a Child Protective Services professional that he had conversed with the girl about sex. Santifer said he told the girl that the reason her boyfriend broke up with her may have been because she was not pleasing him sexually and she “needed to learn how to do it better.”
Additionally, texts exchanged between Santifer and the victim revealed that Santifer had been supplying the girl with marijuana.
On Aug. 17, a day after the alleged sexually oriented conversation between Santifer and the girl, Santifer sent her a text message saying, “Remember now you can't tell anyone what we talked about, not even your friends. No one, you hear me.”
Santifer initially was charged with felony child abuse and soliciting a minor. He pleaded no contest to child abuse on July 25 and subsequently had the solicitation charge dismissed by the Madison County Attorney’s Office.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said at Santifer’s sentencing that the child abuse charge hardly reflects the character of what actually happened.
“It's very disturbing reading through the police reports in this case,” Kiernan said. “(Santifer) essentially propositioned (the victim), encouraged or inquired as to whether she was into ... pornography, and apparently even provided her with drugs on occasion as well.”
The deputy county attorney said he couldn’t imagine what emotional harm had been done to the victim. He pointed to the recent case against Dale Matteson, who was sentenced in May 2021 to 77 to 83 years in prison sentence for child abuse resulting in death and attempted incest.
Testimony at Matteson’s trial revealed that he had repeatedly sexually abused his daughter, Zoe. In July 2019, Matteson asked his daughter if she would be willing to have sex with him, telling her that father-daughter sex would be beneficial to their relationship. Zoe died by suicide two months later.
“That case had a very tragic outcome, sadly, and I pray that outcome does not ultimately happen in this case as well,” Kiernan said. “The state is going to be asking for the maximum sentence on the sole felony charge.
“This man is a sexual predator and deserves to be sentenced as one.”
Ronald Albin, Santifer’s attorney, disputed Kiernan’s claim that Santifer is a sexual predator. Instead, Albin said, the 15-year-old was trying to remove herself from a situation in which she had to live with Santifer. Santifer had previously claimed that the girl’s mother told the girl to lie about the situation.
“He was trying to explain things between her and her boyfriend,” Albin said. “... But he is not a predator because he talks about these things.”
Albin characterized the victim as someone who “doesn’t like the word no” and “doesn’t like structure.”
The defense attorney said Santifer, whose criminal history is four pages long, has paid for his past mistakes. And because he has a checkered past doesn’t mean he’s a ruthless, inconsiderate person, Albin said.
“So often in this world, things aren't as easy and singular as some people might want them,” he said. “They're complex. And there were other things going on.”
Santifer told Kube the only thing he is guilty of is supplying a teenage girl with marijuana that isn’t medically approved.
“As far as the sexual allegations, those are not true at all,” he said.
Kube said cases where a person pleads no contest can be difficult.
“I know there are many different reasons that a person pleads no contest, but I have to accept — and I did — the plea of no contest and have to treat this as a plea of guilty for purposes of sentencing,” the judge said. “If you absolutely did not do this and this is one big made up thing, that’s why we have trials.
“That’s why you have an opportunity to exercise your right to a trial and have a jury decide whether you did this or not.”
Kube said there was information that indicated some sort of solicitation had occurred, as well as texts from Santifer instructing the girl not to tell anybody about their conversation, facts the judge said he had to accept. Santifer had said his texts to the girl strictly referred to marijuana.
“I don’t know if it’s about marijuana, I don’t know if it’s about sex,” Kube said, “but when you have charges filed against you with these allegations and you plead no contest, I’m left with not a lot to go on here except the police reports, what she said and you said. Your criminal history doesn’t indicate you are a sexual predator, but it does indicate that you have a significant criminal history.
“You’ve run the gambit as far as sentences are concerned.”
Kube also ordered for Santifer to serve 1 year of postrelease supervision.
Others were sentenced for the following:
Possession of oxycodone
— Daniele L. Sleister, 42, Tilden, 6 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 6 days served, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Colby R. Anderson, 39, 808 W. Park Ave., 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 67 days served, unless waived, costs.
Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
— Nathaniel I. Dykes-Leach, 28, Lincoln, 24 months’ Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 8 days served, unless waived, costs.