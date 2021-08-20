MADISON — A Norfolk man was sentenced to prison on Thursday in district court for incidents involving meth and child abuse.
Adam Henn, 40, was facing charges of intentional child abuse, a Class 3A felony, and attempted possession of methamphetamine, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Judge James Kube sentenced Henn to serve four years in prison — three years for the child abuse conviction and one year for attempted possession of methamphetamine.
Henn and his attorney, Brad Ewalt, agreed to a plea deal in June that dropped one count of child abuse and amended the possession charge to attempted possession.
Last October a juvenile victim had arrived at school with bruises on his head and told a school resource officer that Henn had become enraged and headbutted him twice. The juvenile also told the officer that Henn had slammed his head against the floor.
Two days after the first juvenile reported abuse to school officials, a second juvenile victim told officials that Henn had hit him every day and would often use a bamboo stick to strike him. The second juvenile said Henn also would smoke meth and marijuana in the home.
Officers, accompanied by Child Protective Services, interviewed each of the juveniles separately days after the reports. Each of the youths described similar stories about Henn regularly smoking meth and hitting them on several occasions.
“(One juvenile) said that Henn regularly smokes marijuana around him and the second juvenile and will ask them if they want to ‘take a hit,’ ” a probable cause affidavit said.
The juveniles also reported that incidents occurred regularly in which Henn would strike them with a bamboo stick, smack and punch them in the face, throw them to the ground and pound their heads into the ground. One of the juveniles reported being placed in a chokehold by Henn at a local business.
They also indicated that Henn’s drug use was daily and indicated he would host “drug parties” at his residence.
Henn appeared before Kube on Thursday and pleaded with the judge that he didn’t intend to cause the juveniles any harm.
Henn had indicated on multiple occasions, including in court on Thursday, that the acts of physical abuse reported by the juveniles were merely “acts of discipline.” When asked by Kube if he believed the juveniles’ reports were true, Henn indicated that the children were either lying or that they misperceived what Henn was actually doing.
“I’ve never choked or abused either of them,” he said.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said even if Henn believed the actions he committed were solely meant to discipline the juveniles, there was a point where he should have realized that the discipline became abusive.
“There’s a fine line between regular physical discipline and abuse,” Kiernan said, “and this incident blows past that line.”
Kiernan emphasized that the victims’ interviews with Child Protection Services were separate. The stories that the victims told, he said, corroborated what was going on.
“If these kids were lying, then they came up with a very intricate story and worked on this for a very long time,” he said.
Kiernan, who said the abuse committed by Henn occurred over a year and a half, recommended a sentence of incarceration for Henn.
Ewalt, in recommending a probation sentence for Henn, said his client had taken steps to right his actions. He told Kube that some of Henn’s physical acts could have been physical discipline taken out of control, or “some roughhousing.”
“Mr. Henn is taking steps to address these issues, and we’re asking for probation to allow him to keep doing that,” Ewalt said.
Before sentencing Henn, Kube labeled his case as both “hard” and “disturbing.” It’s hard to argue the statements made by both of the victims involved, the judge said.
“When kids’ stories match up, that’s a strong indication that they’re telling the truth. Then you combine that with the statements you’ve made here today — as I indicated — some of those are hard for me to believe.”
Kube said he appreciated the steps to get sober recently taken by Henn, who said he hadn’t used drugs in seven months. But the judge told Henn that his issues don’t appear to only be substance related — that Henn has obvious anger management issues that need addressing.
The judge said that it’s important not to “put kids behind the eight ball,” which his actions created the potential for.
“When there’s drug use in the house like there was in your house, that’s a terrible situation for kids to be around,” he said.
Henn must serve two years in a Nebraska Department of Corrections facility before his mandatory release. He was given credit for 93 days previously served and also was sentenced to 18 months’ probation following his release.
Kube sentenced others for the following Thursday:
Theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499)
— Zachariah A. Andrews, 27, 205 S. Hickory St., 18 months’ Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, $1,027.08 restitution, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Curtis Wright, 39, 1201 S. 13th St., No. 203, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 87 days served, costs.
Revocation of probation for third-degree domestic assault
— Christopher Milton, 24, 701 Maple Ave., No. 12, 102 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 48 days served, costs.