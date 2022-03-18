MADISON — A former patient at the Norfolk Regional Center was sentenced to prison on Thursday for assaulting multiple employees at the psychiatric hospital last July.
Silas Grey, 25, was sentenced to 4 years in prison by District Judge James Kube for two convictions of attempted third-degree assault of a health care professional, both Class 4 felonies.
Grey, who had been a patient at the Norfolk Regional Center for about 6 years, was waiting for a regional center employee to bring him a snack on July 6, 2021. The employee did not give Grey the snack he wanted, so Grey asked for a different one.
The employee then told Grey that he would not be getting a different snack, so Grey responded by headbutting the employee. A second employee tried to intervene, but Grey grabbed that employee, knocked her to the ground, scratched and kicked her.
Grey, who has several convictions for assault-type behavior, was asked by Kube why he keeps assaulting people. Grey told the judge that he has a habit of responding to issues in a compulsive manner.
“You headbutted an employee and grabbed another, grabbed her hair, ripped her shirt, scratched her because of the snack issue,” Kube said. “That seems to me to be fairly minor.”
Grey had indicated that he believed he was being treated unfairly during the snack ordeal.
“You felt during that whole snack issue that you were treated unfairly? Do you feel any of the staff was treated unfairly?” Kube asked.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, called Grey’s actions a “violent assault for no particular reason.”
“It was over a wrong snack, and the response seems way out of proportion for the slight received from the defendant’s perspective,” Kiernan said.
Kiernan referenced Grey’s past assaultive behavior and noted that he seems to be continuing on that path.
“I don’t know if this is just something he does to attempt to get out of the Norfolk Regional Center for a time, or if it’s just something he does for fun, or if he can’t help himself,” he said. “That, I can’t tell you.
“What I can tell you is that the state has agreed, as part of the plea agreement, to recommend 2 years on each count.”
Kiernan recommended that the 2-year sentences be served consecutively for each conviction, which is the maximum sentence.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said Grey had received multiple diagnoses that cause him to have issues with impulse control.
“I’m not sure if that’s what is the basis behind this, but it sure could explain some of that,” she said, “because some of the issues leading to the assaults aren’t something that everybody would be that upset about that they would be willing to look at potential prison time.
“It’s not an excuse; he knows that. But it might help explain what’s going on.”
Hartner asked Kube to go along with the recommendation of 2 years on each count. Grey would attempt to enroll in a program at the Nebraska Department of Corrections that would allow him to seek treatment through an outpatient program, she said.
Grey had been serving a 60-day jail sentence for an assault by mutual consent conviction, and Hartner asked that Grey’s district court sentencing run concurrent to that sentence so that Grey could be taken to prison right away.
Grey, when asked if he would like to speak, admitted to having problems with controlling his temper.
“I really do need help with managing my anger, and if I do go to the (state penitentiary) today, I plan on enlisting in the (outpatient) program as soon as possible,” he said.
Kube said that, no matter what medical treatment Grey receives, Grey himself is the biggest influencer in addressing his compulsivity issues.
“It has to come from you,” he said. “… You have to make efforts when you get in these situations to realize, ‘OK, I'm starting to get upset, I need to back off.’ ”
Grey said he rarely thinks about diffusing.
“I feel like I'm being targeted or being attacked,” he said. “I instantly go into attack mode and think with my fists instead of my head, your honor.”
Kube told Grey that his actions would control the long-term environment he’s in.
“Any time you start getting so mad to where you start closing your fists to hit somebody, that should be a red flag,” Kube said. “Until you start being able to control that better, you’ll find that your surroundings won’t change.”
Grey must spend 2 years in prison before he becomes eligible for mandatory release.
Others were scheduled to be sentenced by Kube on Thursday for the following:
Possession of methamphetamine, attempted resisting arrest
— Kelcey S. Schrage, 32, Elgin, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 34 days served, $750, costs.
Driving during revocation
— Severo Hernandez, 59, 508 Hastings Ave., 270 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, $1,000, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Terroristic threats
— Jonathan M. Hille, 41, 2215 W. Madison Ave., tested positive for THC. Kube revoked Hille’s bond and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. His sentencing was continued to Friday.
Delivery of methamphetamine
— Spencer R. Johnson, 43, 408½ W. Omaha Ave., tested positive for methamphetamine. Kube revoked his bond and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. His sentencing was continued to Friday.
Attempted second-degree assault
— Daniel L. Luken, 30, Madison County Jail, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 107 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine, revocation of probation (possession of methamphetamine)
— David M. Duncan, 44, Grand Island, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 64 days served, costs.
Third-degree domestic assault, driving during revocation
— Joshua K. Gennrich, 40, Pilger, failed to appear. His bond was revoked, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.