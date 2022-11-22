MADISON — A Norfolk man will spend about the next four months incarcerated for using phony gambling redemption tickets to cash in on more than $4,600 at a Norfolk bar.
Thomas Binder, 32, was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson to 364 days in the Madison County Jail on Monday for possession of a forged instrument and attempted failure to appear. Binder had already spent 73 days behind bars, so he’ll serve 117 additional days in jail with good behavior.
On Friday, Binder pleaded guilty to the forged instrument possession charge, a Class 4 felony, and attempted failure to appear, a Class 1 misdemeanor. The Madison County Attorney’s Office, in exchange for Binder’s pleas, dismissed one count of second-degree forgery, a Class 2A felony that carried a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison.
Prosecutors agreed to recommend a 1-year jail sentence for Binder, who waived a pre-sentence investigation.
Binder was arrested in Tilden on April 11 after he was questioned by the Tilden Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office about utilizing fake or altered gambling machine redemption tickets.
A man who had been working for the company in charge of the gaming machines also was present while Binder was being interviewed. The employee said several Norfolk businesses had been defrauded in early April. Multiple individuals, including Binder, had been believed to be redeeming tickets after they altered their monetary amounts.
One of the victimized businesses was The O Lounge Bar, which was conned into doling out $4,607 to Binder.
After reviewing surveillance photos from the bar, law enforcement was able to pin down Binder as a suspect. An employee at The O Lounge also had provided a physical description of a man who redeemed fraudulent tickets. The employee’s description of the suspect matched Binder’s appearance.
Binder posted bond and was released from jail about a week after he was charged. He failed to show up at a May 31 court hearing in county court and was arrested in mid-September in Omaha. The 32-year-old then had his bond increased from $20,000 to $50,000.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said Binder has a criminal history out of Arizona that mostly includes drug offenses and a rap sheet in Nebraska consisting largely of thefts and financial crimes.
“This type of offense is consistent with his more recent criminal activity,” Kiernan said.
The deputy county attorney asked Johnson to follow prosecutors’ recommendation of a yearlong jail sentence.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, asked the judge to go along with Kiernan’s recommendation.
Binder is expecting to become a father in April, Hartner said, and a one-year sentence would allow him to be out of jail in time for his child’s birth. The 32-year-old also plans to live with his mother once he’s out of jail, Hartner said, and he is intending to get a job so he can pay restitution to The O Lounge.
Johnson found Binder to be an unsuitable candidate for probation and followed attorneys’ recommendation. Binder’s sentence includes 364 days in jail on the forged instrument conviction, a concurrent 90 days for attempted failure to appear and $4,607 in restitution.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine
— Brit J. Blanchard, 35, Madison County Jail, was sentenced to 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections and given credit for 51 days served.
Possession of methamphetamine, probation violation on the conviction of possession of MDMA
— Solomon E. Partee, 34, Madison County Jail, was sentenced to 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections and given credit for 58 days served.
Attempted delivery of marijuana
— Danny J. Harmon, 18, Omaha, appeared for a hearing on a plea in abatement. Johnson took Harmon’s case under advisement.
Theft by shoplifting ($0-$500) — third offense
— Jonathan W. Walter, 43, Bloomfield, tested positive Monday for methamphetamine after also having tested positive on Friday. His sentencing was continued to Monday, Nov. 28.
Probation violation on the conviction of third-degree assault on an officer
— Crystal L. Eberhardt, 40, 1101 W. Park Ave., tested positive Monday for methamphetamine, amphetamine and THC after also having tested positive on Friday. Her hearing was continued to Monday, Nov. 28.