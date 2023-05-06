MADISON — A Norfolk man could face up to 56 years in prison after he pleaded guilty on Friday to three felony charges in connection to an assault of a woman in October.
Wayne Hackel, 37, pleaded guilty to use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats and assault by strangulation. In exchange for Hackel’s pleas, the Madison County Attorney’s Office dismissed charges of attempted first-degree murder and third-degree domestic assault.
Also as part of the plea bargain, prosecutors agreed not to make a specific punishment recommendation at sentencing. Per state statute, the sentence for the weapon conviction must be served consecutive to the sentences for Hackel’s other two counts.
Before having two of his charges dismissed, Hackel had faced up to 107 years behind bars.
Hackel was arrested on Oct. 10 after he broke into his girlfriend’s home through a bedroom window, assaulted her and later made repeated statements to police that he was going to kill the victim.
About 10:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of West Michigan Avenue after a man called police saying he had just kicked in a window. Officers found an animated Hackel sitting on the front porch of the home.
Carrying a bottle of liquor, police said, Hackel left the porch, set some of his personal items in the front yard and began explaining what happened.
Hackel told officers that he had busted a window, entered the residence and assaulted the woman inside. Officers said Hackel told them that what had happened was attempted murder.
The victim, meanwhile, had driven to the police station to get help. She told an officer that Hackel had broken into her home, assaulted her and placed his hands on her throat, making it difficult to breathe. Madison County Attorney Joe Smith said Friday that the woman briefly lost consciousness during the assault.
Hackel then grabbed a pair of scissors and held them over the victim in a threatening manner, making statements that he knew how to use the scissors to hurt or kill her.
Hackel is being held on $500,000 bail, which District Judge Mark Johnson increased from $250,000 in November.
Johnson will sentence Hackel on Friday, July 28.
Others appeared (or did not appear) on the following charges:
Failure to appear
— Derek N. Adair, 49, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty. Johnson sentenced Adair to 90 days in the Madison County Jail, ordered to be served consecutive to a sentence Adair is now serving for theft.
False reporting, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear
— Darren J. Wolf, 43, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty. Johnson sentenced Wolf to 21 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 120 days served.
Postrelease supervision violation on the conviction of intentional child abuse
— Adam J. Mittelstaedt, 45, Holt County Jail, pleaded no contest to violating his postrelease supervision. Johnson sentenced Mittelstaedt to 90 days in jail and credited him with 23 days served.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Jay L. Ahrenholtz, 59, 1410 Blaine St., failed to appear. Johnson revoked Ahrenholtz’s bond and ordered for a warrant to be issued for his arrest.
Third-degree assault on a health care professional — two counts
— Emily M. Anderson, 32, Lincoln, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Driving under the influence — fourth offense, transporting a child while intoxicated
— Yasiim S. Bribieseca, 36, Omaha, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Driving during revocation
— Jesse R. Knust, 32, Newman Grove, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Leaving the scene of an injury accident, false reporting, no operator’s license
— Manuel Larios-Ramos, 34, 201 N. Cottonwood Drive, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
First-degree sexual assault of a child, third-degree sexual assault of a child — two counts
— Martin Larios-Ramos, 28, Madison County Jail, sat mute and subsequently had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf.
Driving under the influence (refusal of test) — third offense, refusal to submit to a chemical test — third offense, driving under suspension, carrying a concealed weapon
— Corwin M. Latchie, 44, 1404 Country Club Road, Apt. 13, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.